Bengaluru: Kid films parents in nude for Facebook friend

Published May 27, 2017, 2:16 am IST
The boy's father, a private company employee, has approached the Cyber Crime police, who are trying to track down the accused.
BENGALURU: A 13-year-old boy's addiction to Facebook and accepting friend requests from an unknown person has put his parents in trouble. He videorecorded intimate moments of his parents and sent it to his Facebook friend, who started blackmailing the teenager saying that he would upload the content to adult websites if he is not paid Rs 1 crore.

The boy's father, a private company employee, has approached the Cyber Crime police, who are trying to track down the accused. According to the complaint filed by the 44-year-old resident of Herohalli-Andhrahalli Main Road, his 13-year-old son, Siddharth (name changed), had opened a Facebook account. In June 2016, he received a friend request from a profile named 'Tejal Patel' and he accepted it. From the end of April 2017, the accused had allegedly sent obscene content, particularly child pornography, to Siddharth regularly.

The accused also engaged in sex chats with Siddharth, who reportedly sent his nude photos to Tejal. Later, Tejal asked Siddharth to send nude photos and videos of his parents and family members.

Siddharth managed to capture videos and photos of his parents when they were intimate, and sent them to Tejal. Immediately after, Tejal turned a blackmailer and started threatening Siddarth that he would upload the videos and photos on adult websites if he is not paid Rs 1 crore.

"The teenager realised the gravity of the situation only then, approached his father and told him everything. The father filed a complaint with us and we are trying the track the accused through his/her IP address. The complainant has said that through the profile of the accused, he came to know that 'Tejal' has similarly harassed and blackmailed other children. The complainant stated that his son's addiction to Facebook and accepting friend requests from unknown, random people has landed the family in trouble," an official said.

