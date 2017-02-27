Kerala actress assault case: 4 accused sent to police custody

The Kerala actress was molested by a gang of men on February 17.

Kochi: A court in Aluva on Monday granted police the custody of four accused allegedly involved in the abduction and assault of a noted Malayalam actress here.

The First class Judicial Magistrate's court sent Manikandan, Martin, Salim and Pradeep to police custody till March 3.

They were arrested from various locations soon after the February 17 incident.

An identification parade of the four was held at the Aluva sub-jail on Saturday.

Seeking the custody of the accused, the police said they wanted to cross-examine all the six suspects involved in the crime.

The Court had earlier granted police the custody of thetwo key accused--'Pulsar' Suni and V P Vigeesh-- after their arrest on February 23. They will be in police custody till March 5.

The actress, who has also starred in Tamil and Telugu films, was allegedly abducted and molested inside her car for two hours by the accused.

The accused had forced their way into the vehicle on the night of February 17 and later escaped in a busy area in Kochi.