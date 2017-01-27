Nation, Crime

Video: Woman throws her 2-yr-old in Delhi; booked for attempt to murder

PTI
Published Jan 27, 2017, 8:16 am IST
Updated Jan 27, 2017, 11:25 am IST
The child was medically examined at AIIMS trauma centre and some some blunt injuries were found on the face.
The woman was caught on camera throwing her child down the stairs. (Photo: YouTube screenshot)
New Delhi: A woman was booked for attempted murder after she was accused by her husband of throwing their two-and-half-year-old child from the staircase of their house in southeast Delhi's Pul Prahladpur area, police said on Thursday.

On January 24, a PCR call was received around 6 pm wherein a man alleged that a child had been thrown from the staircase of house from first floor, a police official said.

Police reached the spot and took the complaint from the man, who also told them that he has a video recording of the said incident, he said. In the video, the woman can be seen flinging her child from the staircase after an argument with her family members.

The child was medically examined at AIIMS trauma centre on the same day and some some blunt injuries were found on the face, the official said, adding the victim's father owns a cosmetic shop in Sharma Market of Pul Prahladpur area.

Police is investigating whether the couple were having marital issues over the child, he said.

The officer also said that it is not known yet what was the provocation or motive of the mother to behave like this with her child.

Police is also verifying the authenticity of the video recording and investigating whether these were regular episodes or a one-off incident and family members are being interrogated.

Tags: mother, attempt to murder, delhi crime
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi

