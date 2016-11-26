CBI probes role of top officials in postal black money scam

Investigations have revealed that in Hyderabad city, post offices have disbursed around Rs 30 crore since November 8.

Hyderabad: The CBI is probing the role of top officials of the postal department, including a senior superintendent, in an alleged postal black money scam.

The CBI has intensified the probe following searches of several post offices on Friday evening.

At the Himayatnagar post office, sub-postmaster G. Revathi, who disbursed Rs 36 lakh in cash of the new currency without request slips and ID proof, said that she did it on instructions from K. Sudheer Babu, Hyderabad city division senior superintendent. Ms Revathi said, “I have no involvement in this. The cash of `36 lakh was handed over to one Ravi Teja based on instructions by Mr Sudheer Babu.”

Asked if she, sub-postmaster G. Revathi, Himayatnagar, had received such instructions recently, Ms Revathi said, “This is the only one instruction on Friday.”

When questioned again regarding denial of irregularities Mr Sudheer Babu said, “We didn’t find any irregularities at that point of time when the press release was issued on Friday. I do not know about any instructions and the cash handed over without slips and ID forms. From November 8, all the post offices in Hyderabad and Ranga Reddy, around 130, have disbursed around Rs 20 to Rs 30 crore.” About conducting checks he said, “I didn’t conduct any checks on post offices as I was dealing with cash receipts and disbursal. I haven’t received any complaints.” CBI sleuths are also checking for irregularities in other post offices in the city.

Hoarders try new ways to route money

Foreign Exchange | On Nov. 13, ED booked three cases under Fema against three Hyderabad-based foreign exchange companies after seizing around Rs 1.5 crore worth unaccounted foreign and Indian currencies.

Gold with Bullion Traders | Customs department on Nov. 21 seized gold biscuits being sold by a trader to convert black money into white at Tanuku in West Godavari district worth Rs 17.7 lakh.

Clubs and Urban Cooperative Banks | The I-T department has conducted surveys and searches on urban cooperative banks and clubs in Hyderabad, Visakhapatnam and other cities in AP and TS to check for black money conversion.