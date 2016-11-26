Nation, Crime

Bengaluru: ‘Fake I-T officials’ raid truck, decamp with Rs 1 crore in cash

DECCAN CHRONICLE.
Published Nov 26, 2016, 3:24 am IST
Updated Nov 26, 2016, 7:10 am IST
Three people in a car waylaid the vehicle, claiming that they were IT officials and wanted to the check the vehicle.
The stolen money belonged to Arokya Raju, who hails from Tamil Nadu. (Representational image)
Bengaluru: A gang of men posing as Income Tax officials stopped a truck on NICE Road and robbed Rs 1 crore, belonging to a businessman in Thalaghattapura police station limits. The incident took place early Tuesday, but a complaint was lodged on Thursday.

According to the police, the stolen money belonged to one, Arokya Raju, who hails from Trichy in Tamil Nadu. He was into distribution of chocolates and biscuits and also owns a warehouse in Peenya Industrial Area. He had sent goods in a truck, which had three staff, including driver Raju and two helpers. On Monday, the staff dumped the goods in the warehouse and collected Rs 1 crore in cash from wholesale and retail distributors in the city for supplying them the goods.

“The truck was returning to Tamil Nadu and was moving on NICE Road at Nagegowdanapalya around 4.30 am on Tuesday. Three people in a car waylaid the vehicle, claiming that they were IT officials and wanted to the check the vehicle. They asked the driver to open the back door of the vehicle. There they found the cash and asked the driver to produce documents. As the driver had no documents, the miscreants said they were seizing the money and asked him to sit in their car. They asked the helpers to drive the vehicle and follow them as they were going to police station. After passing some distance, they asked Raju to get down and sped away in the car,” the police said.

Raju immediately informed the distributor about the incident. “As the distributor had no proper documents about the cash, he came to station only on Thursday and filed a complaint. We have formed special teams to crack the case and are  analysing CCTV footage to know about the movement of the car used by the miscreants. We are also not ruling out the role of insiders,” the police added.

Demonetisation: Criminals cash in
After demonetisation, fraudsters in the city are duping the gullible by posing as law enforcement officials and robbing them of cash. In another case, a miscreant approached two builders in JP Nagar saying he had old currency notes of Rs 1.25 crore and he could exchange if for Rs 90 lakh in new currency. The builders agreed and pooled in the sum along with 10 others. On Thursday the miscreant approached them to exchange cash. Soon three men came in a car, said they were from CCB, and took the money and the two builders in the car. After traveling some distance they threw the builders out and sped away.

Tags: income tax officials, cctv footage, thalaghattapura
Location: India, Karnataka, Bengaluru

