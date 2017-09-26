GHMC computer operators caught in property mutation scam

Hyderabad: Two computer operators working at the GHMC central zone office were caught in a property mutation scam.

On further investigation, it was found that the duo owned five properties each and had invested Rs 10 lakh worth in a chit fund business, which is not in proportion to their monthly income.

Mutation is change of property ownership. If party ‘B’ purchases a property from ‘A’, the ownership (property tax PIN no) should be transferred to B.

The prime source of their money was falsely mutating documents online. Computer operators rule the roost at the GHMC.

There are 20 working in each of the five zonal offices, 15 in each of 30 circle offices and 100 at the head office.

None of them is permanent; they have been employed on contract for the last 10-15 years.

Since most deputy commissioners hand over their passwords (digit keys) to computer operators for speedy functioning, the latter get access to authorise documents, bills and even birth and death certificates.

In the north zone, contractors, with the help of computer operators, could forge signatures on paying bills without executing the work.

The scam came to light when a doctor approached the central zone office stating that ownership of his newly purchased property was reverted to the previous owner without his consent.

When the deputy commissioner referred to the official records, he found that the change in ownership was not done on the official IP address.

The officer wrote to the Centre for Good Governance (the private agency that works for GHMC), to identify the server and IP address.

It was found that computer operators identified as Pollaiah and Lankan Singh used other IDs and reverted the mutation documents using a mobile phone.

Further investigation by the Vigilance and Enforcement wing found that Pollaiah had reverted 1,000 mutation documents in Seri Lingampally, Kukatpally, LB Nagar, and Malkajgiri.