Nation, Crime

GHMC computer operators caught in property mutation scam

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | COREENA SUARES
Published Sep 26, 2017, 12:33 am IST
Updated Sep 26, 2017, 12:39 am IST
The prime source of their money was falsely mutating documents online.
salary of a computer operator is Rs 15,000 per month, including medical allowance. (Representational image)
 salary of a computer operator is Rs 15,000 per month, including medical allowance. (Representational image)

Hyderabad: Two computer operators working at the GHMC central zone office were caught in a property mutation scam. 

On further investigation, it was found that the duo owned five properties each and had invested Rs 10 lakh worth in a chit fund business, which is not in proportion to their monthly income. 

Mutation is change of property ownership. If party ‘B’ purchases a property from ‘A’, the ownership (property tax PIN no) should be transferred to B.

The prime source of their money was falsely mutating documents online. Computer operators rule the roost at the GHMC.

There are 20 working in each of the five zonal offices, 15 in each of 30 circle offices and 100 at the head office. 

None of them is permanent; they have been employed on contract for the last 10-15 years.

mutation

Since most deputy commissioners hand over their passwords (digit keys) to computer operators for speedy functioning, the latter get access to authorise documents, bills and even birth and death certificates.

In the north zone, contractors, with the help of computer operators, could forge signatures on paying bills without executing the work.

The scam came to light when a doctor approached the central zone office stating that ownership of his newly purchased property was reverted to the previous owner without his consent.

When the deputy commissioner referred to the official records, he found that the change in ownership was not done on the official IP address.

The officer wrote to the Centre for Good Governance (the private agency that works for GHMC), to identify the server and IP address. 

It was found that computer operators identified as Pollaiah and Lankan Singh used other IDs and reverted the mutation documents using a mobile phone. 

Further investigation by the Vigilance and Enforcement wing found that Pollaiah had reverted 1,000 mutation documents in Seri Lingampally, Kukatpally, LB Nagar, and Malkajgiri.

Tags: ghmc, computer operators, mutation scam
Location: India, Telangana, Hyderabad


Related Stories

GHMC mutation scam: Get bogus certificates just for Rs 5,000


ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Smartphone protection standards explained: IP ratings and MIL-STD ratings

Your smartphone or laptop can break, that is why manufacturers always say that they are dust and water resistant, not dust and waterproof. (Representative Image)
 

Video: Footage of women performing 'Garba' in Mumbai local goes viral

Garba nights remain a highlight of festivities during Navratri (Photo: Twitter)
 

Here’s what non-residential Bengalis do during Durga Puja

Bengalis from around the world share what they do during the five days of puja. (Photo: Soumyabrata Gupta)
 

It's confirmed: Mahesh Babu and Rajamouli to join hands on a film for first time

S S Rajamouli and Mahesh Babu's collaboration would be music to the ears of fans.
 

Watch: Virat Kohli, Hardik Pandya troll KL Rahul post India's series win vs Australia

In a casual chat, Kohli and Pandya pulled KL Rahul’s leg, hinting at his inability to impress at the no.4 spot for the Men in Blue.(Photo: Screengrab)
 

Virat Kohli reveals Ravi Shastri’s role in Hardik Pandya's promotion in Indore ODI

Hardik Pandya, who was promoted to number four in the batting order, scored 78 off 72 balls to guide India to ODI series win against Australia. (Photo: PTI / BCCI / AP)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Crime

Income-Tax raids against Senthil Balaji’s kin, friends end

Former Tamil Nadu minister Senthil Balaji

Two drown at Maha Pushkaram in Erode

The Chithode police have registered a case and further enquiries are on (Photo: Representational Image)

Jaipur: 18-yr-old burnt alive by youth, his father for opposing molestation

Victim’ father alleged that he had lodged a complaint with the police regarding the accused’s activities, but authorities didn’t take any action. (File photo/Representational)

Hyderabad: Husband murders 25-year-old wife for failing to get MBBS seat

Police said the exact cause of the Hyderabad woman's death will be known only after postmortem. (Representational Image)

UP: Class IX student dies after being pushed off third floor of school building

My daughter said she was pushed from behind. School students had come home to inform me of the incident, no teachers came, the father said. (Photo: ANI | Twitter)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2017 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham