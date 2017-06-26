Unidentified men loot Rs 37 lakh from Flipkart centre in Delhi

New Delhi: Unidentified men looted Rs. 37 lakh from a Flipkart dispatch centre in the Jhilmil Industrial Area of Delhi on Sunday.

Ramu Kushwaha, who was working as cashier in the Flipkart office in the Jhilmil Industrial Area, said three to four unknown boys committed the robbery. They also removed a digital video recorder (DVR) from the centre and the guard sustained a head injury, he added. He said the robbers had their faces and heads covered to avoid identification.

The CCTV of the area is being analysed by the police. Further details are awaited.