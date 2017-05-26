Hyderabad: Muslim woman duped by Gulf agent, 'sold' in Oman

Hyderabad: A resident of Vatepally was promised the job of a maid in Dubai and was told that she would get Rs 80,000 salary a month. Ms Rubina Fatima, 46, flew to Dubai on February 3 and from there she was taken to Oman by one Md Abdul Sattar of Ababil Group Tours and Travels.

In Oman she was sold to Rajat Arabi. Since three months she is being continuously transported from one place to another and is being forced to do odd jobs.

Ghulam Hyder, the husband of Rubina Fatima said, “Since three months my wife is facing trouble and she is also being assaulted by people there. They are not providing her food and medicines. She is also not allowed to come back to India although her visit visa has expired. She is being detained there illegally.”

He noted, “We have filed a complaint to Falaknuma police about this with the help of Mr Amjadullah Khan. We never knew what to do. It was Mr Khan who helped us. He has also requested the external affairs minister to get my wife back to India.”

Mr Amjadullah Khan said, “It’s very important to understand that the number of migrants facing problems is increasing in Telangana and it’s the need of the hour that the government of Telangana addresses this issue and orders the police to book these agents under the PD Act. The agents are now being booked only for cheating. They are coming out on bail and continuing their business. Strong action should be taken against the agents.”

“We have booked the agents under Section 420 and are hopeful that the external affairs ministry will help the family,” Falaknuma inspector said.