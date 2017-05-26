Chennai: Auto driver beaten to death for feeding puppy

Chennai: A 30-year-old autorickshaw driver was beaten to death on Thursday morning over a quarrel on petting a stray pup near Perambur. Police arrested a rag-picker in connection with the murder.

The deceased, Vijay, is a resident of Rajiv Gandhi Nagar near Perambur. The accused, Vellaiyappan (32) is a platform dweller who lives under the Perambur flyover. Vellaiyappan was raising stray dogs with him, police said.

One of the stray dogs had recently given birth to a litter of puppies. Vijay had taken one of the pups with him on Wednesday evening and fed it.

Later in the night, he brought the pup back to the platform.On seeing this, Velliyappan picked up an argument with Vijay for petting the pup claiming that it was his. “The verbal feud escalated in a matter of time and Velliyappan, in a fit of rage slammed an iron rod on Vijay’s head,” a police officer said.

Auto drivers from Vijay’s stand near the railway station rushed to his rescue and moved Vijay to a hospital nearby. He was later shifted to the Rajiv Gandhi Government General Hospital where he succumbed to injuries on Thursday morning around 5 am.

ICF police was informed of the incident and a team picked up the accused Vellaiyappan on Thursday evening.