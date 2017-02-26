Nation, Crime

Kerala: Faced with financial woes, man kills wife, 3 kids; commits suicide

DECCAN CHRONICLE
Published Feb 26, 2017, 12:28 pm IST
Updated Feb 26, 2017, 12:28 pm IST
Johny had taken around a loan of around Rs 30 lakhs, after which he had problems with his in-laws.
Soma’s mother was also staying with the family but Johny had sent her home on Friday, said the report. (Photo: Representational Image)
Thrissur: A man from Kerala’s Thrissur committed suicide after killing his wife and three children last week.

According to a report, five members of a family were found dead at their residence in Thrissur’s Kecheri on Saturday.

The deceased have been identified as Johny Joseph (49), his wife Soma (34), sons Anson (11) and Ashley (9), and daughter Ann Mary (7), said the report.

Financial crisis drove Johny to commit suicide, after he had killed the rest of his family by slitting their throats.

Johny’s friend Jose told a news daily that the family was facing financial problems and Johny was troubled over it.

“Just a week ago, Johny had told me about the need for money he has to give to a person whose daughter was about to get married. In between, he also faced issues with the property of his wife at Thalakottukkara near Kecheri. Johny had taken a loan pledging the property following which he was having problems with his in-laws,” Jose was quoted as saying.

He said that Johny had taken around Rs 30 lakhs loan.

Tags: thrissur news, kerala news, kerala suicide, thrissur suicide, man kills family
Location: India, Kerala, Thrissur

