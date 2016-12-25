Nation, Crime

Pune: 23-year-old techie hacked to death metres from workplace

PTI
Published Dec 25, 2016, 4:34 pm IST
Updated Dec 25, 2016, 5:11 pm IST
Antara Das, from West Bengal, was attacked with a sharp-edged weapon when she was returning home from work.
Image for representational purpose only
Pune: A 23-year-old woman software engineer working with an IT firm here was hacked to death by an unidentified assailant barely some metres away from her office on the outskirts of the city.

Antara Das, who hailed from West Bengal, was attacked with a sharp-edged weapon at around 8 pm on Friday night when she was returning home from work near Tathwade area, a senior police official of Dehuroad Police Station said.

“Das was rushed to a nearby hospital. However, she was declared dead on arrival,” he said. According to the officer, robbery angle has been ruled out as the valuables the woman was carrying were intact. A case was registered in this regard, police said, adding a probe was underway.

According to a statement given by her company Capgemini to the police, Das left the office at 8 pm on Friday night and decided not to travel by the office cab. The woman mentioned in the office register that she would be taking an auto to get back home, police said.

The attack took place barely some metres from her office and she was rushed to hospital by passers-by.

