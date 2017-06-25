Nation, Crime

ISIS sympathiser Omer posts subversive 'likes' on FB, arrested in Hyderabad

Published Jun 25, 2017
Omer reportedly wanted to know how he could join the ISIS.
He was added to two ISIS groups which contained members from foreign countries on the internet messaging service Telegram by a Mumbai ISIS sympathiser, police sources said. (Photo: File)
Hyderabad: ISIS sympathiser Konakalla Subramanyam alias Omer, who was arrested on Friday, allegedly kept posting ‘likes’ not only on ISIS propaganda pages but also those that had become inactive on Facebook. He was added to two ISIS groups which contained members from foreign countries on the internet messaging service Telegram by a Mumbai ISIS sympathiser, police sources said.

A person, who called himself Abu Qahafa al-Hindi, said to be based in Mumbai, had started chatting with Omer online since 2016. “During the conversations, Al-Hindi introduced him to various online forums where ISIS propaganda is shared. He got access to videos and documents through the Telegram app as well,” said an official.   

Omer reportedly wanted to know how he could join the ISIS. But Al-Hindi insisted that he should not leave the country; instead he should stay back and do “whatever possible” here. “Their conversation accessed by the police indicated that they wanted to carry out subversive activities in various places in India,” said the official.  

Based on a complaint filed by Special Investigation Team Inspector K. Syamala Rao, Omer was booked on charges of sedition, criminal conspiracy and under provisions of the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act, 1967.  The accused is being remanded in judicial custody, officials said.

A native of Challapalli mandal in Krishna district in Andhra Pradesh, Omer had dropped out from intermediate. After he converted to Islam in 2014, he stopped living with his parents.

Hyderabad: Denouncing Hinduism, Omer left home 2 years ago

According to the police, Omer was attracted to Islam since his Class X, which he completed from Ramakrishna Public School.
