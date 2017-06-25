Honour killing: Man burns 22-year-old daughter alive in Moradabad district

Lucknow: In a shocking incident, a man and his family tied their 22-year-old daughter to the cot, doused her with kerosene and burnt her to death in Moradabad district on Saturday afternoon. The victim’s sister-in-law was also set on fire when she tried to protest.

The father Mashroof Raza Khan was upset because his daughter Gulfasha had married one Sajjad three years ago against wishes of her family. Her family had refused to accept the relationship.

City SP Ashish Srivastava said that Mashroof Raza Khan attacked Gulfasha’s house at a time when all her in-laws were away to attend a funeral.

Gulfasha was at home with her two-year-old son and sister-in-law Shabnoor on Friday when her father and others allegedly roughed her up and set her on fire. Shabnoor tried to raise an alarm and was also set on fire by the assailants. Both the women died on the spot but the child was spared.

SP Ashish Srivastava said that based on preliminary evidence and the statements given by the families it seems to be a case of honour killing. The charred remains of the bodies were also recovered and sent for postmortem.

Sajjad’s father registered an FIR under 302 (murder) and other sections of IPC against 11 people including Mashroof Raza Khan. One of the accused, Gulfasha’s cousin Ashraf, has been arrested. Police are on the lookout for the others.