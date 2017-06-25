Nation, Crime

Honour killing: Man burns 22-year-old daughter alive in Moradabad district

DECCAN CHRONICLE.
Published Jun 25, 2017, 3:50 am IST
Updated Jun 25, 2017, 3:50 am IST
The father Mashroof Raza Khan was upset because his daughter Gulfasha had married one Sajjad three years ago against wishes of her family.
Upset dad burns daughter over her marriage. (Representational image)
 Upset dad burns daughter over her marriage. (Representational image)

Lucknow: In a shocking incident, a man and his family tied their 22-year-old daughter to the cot, doused her with kerosene and burnt her to death in Moradabad district on Saturday afternoon. The victim’s sister-in-law was also set on fire when she tried to protest.

The father Mashroof  Raza Khan was upset because his daughter Gulfasha had married one Sajjad three years ago against wishes of her family. Her family had refused to accept the relationship.

City SP Ashish Srivastava said that Mashroof Raza Khan attacked Gulfasha’s house at a time when all her in-laws were away to attend a funeral.

Gulfasha was at home with her two-year-old son and sister-in-law Shabnoor on Friday when her father and others allegedly roughed her up and set her on fire. Shabnoor tried to raise an alarm and was also set on fire by the assailants. Both the women died on the spot but the child was spared.

SP Ashish Srivastava said that based on preliminary evidence and the statements given by the families it seems to be a case of honour killing. The charred remains of the bodies were also recovered and sent for postmortem.

Sajjad’s father registered an FIR under 302 (murder) and other sections of IPC against 11 people including Mashroof Raza Khan. One of the accused, Gulfasha’s cousin Ashraf, has been arrested. Police are on the lookout for the others.

Tags: moradabad district, honour killing
Location: India, Uttar Pradesh, Moradabad

 




ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Papad in Portugal: PM Costa arranges special Gujarati meal for Modi

Ministry of External Affairs spokesperson Gopal Baglay tweeted theinitiative taken by the Portuguese PM. (Photo: ANI)
 

Smartphone display confusion solved: LTPS LCD vs IPS LCD vs AMOLED

If you are after greater picture quality, choose LTPS LCD or else settle for AMOLED for a vivid contrast picture experience.
 

Canada gets its first turbaned Sikh woman SC judge of Indian origin

Palbinder Kaur Shergill becomes first turbaned Sikh woman to be appointed as SC judge in Canada. (Photo: facebook)
 

Samsung Galaxy Note 8 to launch in September, may cost more than Rs 72,000

Galaxy Note 8 predecessor, Galaxy Note 7, displayed at Samsung store in South Korea.
 

Ahmed Shehzad blocks a fan after she ‘proposed’ him on Twitter

Ahmed Shehzad failed to impress and was eventually replaced by Fakhar Zaman, he was a part of the Pakistani squad that clinched the ICC Champions Trophy 2017. (Photo: AFP)
 

Didn’t like Apple’s new OS? Don’t worry. Here’s how to uninstall iOS 11 beta

While the new operating system is a big update with loads of new features, many may find it a welcome move and others might think the other way. In short, there are mixed reactions between users — some liked it, while some did not.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Crime

Hyderabad: Case filed on civic babu after complaint on wall is ignored

A view of the dilapidated private structure, which was abandoned 10 years ago.(Photo: DC)

Bengaluru: Peenya police on special drive –19 stunt fiends caught

Police officials said their driving licences would be seized and would be recommended for suspension. (Representational Image)

Bengaluru: Two bike riders hit median, die on spot

Both sustained fatal head injuries and died on the spot.(Representational Image)

Bengaluru: Rowdy hacked to death by rivals

Old rivalry is said to be the reason behind the attack.(Representational Image)

Bengaluru: ACB raids babu, Rs 2.85 crore property unearthed

ACB officials of Davanagere district raided the Joint Director’s office and residence simultaneously on Friday morning. (Representational image)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2017 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham