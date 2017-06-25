Nation, Crime

Father rapes 13-year-old step-daughter in Karnataka, arrested by Hyderabad police

DECCAN CHRONICLE.
Published Jun 25, 2017, 2:39 am IST
Updated Jun 25, 2017, 2:41 am IST
He found that the woman had shifted to Hayathnagar, apologised to the mother and resumed their relationship.
On June 18, he took the girl and travelled to Sindanur in Karnataka where he kept the girl in a government primary school and raped her on multiple occasions. (Representational image)
 On June 18, he took the girl and travelled to Sindanur in Karnataka where he kept the girl in a government primary school and raped her on multiple occasions. (Representational image)

Hyderabad: Hayathnagar police arrested a man who raped his 13-year-old step-daughter in Karnataka. Police said Medishetty Santosh Reddy, 36, was earlier arrested for raping and was out on bail. Hayathnagar inspector J. Narender Goud said the girl is the daughter of a woman who is in a live-in relationship with Santosh since 2011.

Police said he had previously picked up the victim from school and raped her in a wooded area. He was arrested and sent to remand and released on bail three months later. He found that the woman had shifted to Hayathnagar, apologised to the mother and resumed their relationship. On June 18, he took the girl and travelled to Sindanur in Karnataka where he kept the girl in a government primary school and raped her on multiple occasions. On June 21, he brought her back to Hyderabad, dropped her at the bus station and fled. The police tracked him down and arrested him on Saturday.

Tags: hayathnagar police, step father, step daughter, rape
Location: India, Telangana, Hyderabad

 




ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Papad in Portugal: PM Costa arranges special Gujarati meal for Modi

Ministry of External Affairs spokesperson Gopal Baglay tweeted theinitiative taken by the Portuguese PM. (Photo: ANI)
 

Smartphone display confusion solved: LTPS LCD vs IPS LCD vs AMOLED

If you are after greater picture quality, choose LTPS LCD or else settle for AMOLED for a vivid contrast picture experience.
 

Canada gets its first turbaned Sikh woman SC judge of Indian origin

Palbinder Kaur Shergill becomes first turbaned Sikh woman to be appointed as SC judge in Canada. (Photo: facebook)
 

Samsung Galaxy Note 8 to launch in September, may cost more than Rs 72,000

Galaxy Note 8 predecessor, Galaxy Note 7, displayed at Samsung store in South Korea.
 

Ahmed Shehzad blocks a fan after she ‘proposed’ him on Twitter

Ahmed Shehzad failed to impress and was eventually replaced by Fakhar Zaman, he was a part of the Pakistani squad that clinched the ICC Champions Trophy 2017. (Photo: AFP)
 

Didn’t like Apple’s new OS? Don’t worry. Here’s how to uninstall iOS 11 beta

While the new operating system is a big update with loads of new features, many may find it a welcome move and others might think the other way. In short, there are mixed reactions between users — some liked it, while some did not.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Crime

Hyderabad: Case filed on civic babu after complaint on wall is ignored

A view of the dilapidated private structure, which was abandoned 10 years ago.(Photo: DC)

Bengaluru: Peenya police on special drive –19 stunt fiends caught

Police officials said their driving licences would be seized and would be recommended for suspension. (Representational Image)

Bengaluru: Two bike riders hit median, die on spot

Both sustained fatal head injuries and died on the spot.(Representational Image)

Bengaluru: Rowdy hacked to death by rivals

Old rivalry is said to be the reason behind the attack.(Representational Image)

Bengaluru: ACB raids babu, Rs 2.85 crore property unearthed

ACB officials of Davanagere district raided the Joint Director’s office and residence simultaneously on Friday morning. (Representational image)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2017 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham