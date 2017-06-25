Father rapes 13-year-old step-daughter in Karnataka, arrested by Hyderabad police

On June 18, he took the girl and travelled to Sindanur in Karnataka where he kept the girl in a government primary school and raped her on multiple occasions. (Representational image)

Hyderabad: Hayathnagar police arrested a man who raped his 13-year-old step-daughter in Karnataka. Police said Medishetty Santosh Reddy, 36, was earlier arrested for raping and was out on bail. Hayathnagar inspector J. Narender Goud said the girl is the daughter of a woman who is in a live-in relationship with Santosh since 2011.

Police said he had previously picked up the victim from school and raped her in a wooded area. He was arrested and sent to remand and released on bail three months later. He found that the woman had shifted to Hayathnagar, apologised to the mother and resumed their relationship. On June 18, he took the girl and travelled to Sindanur in Karnataka where he kept the girl in a government primary school and raped her on multiple occasions. On June 21, he brought her back to Hyderabad, dropped her at the bus station and fled. The police tracked him down and arrested him on Saturday.