Man killed, 4 women 'gangraped' as robbers loot family on UP highway

Greater Noida: A family was attacked, looted and four women were allegedly gangraped by a group of six robbers on the Jewar-Bulandshahr highway in Uttar Pradesh's Greater Noida region on Wednesday night.

According to primary information, the criminals held the family - four men and four women - hostage and allegedly gangraped the women. The robbers also shot dead a man, who objected to criminals molesting the women.

According to reports, the family was travelling to meet an ailing relative, when their vehicle was intercepted by the criminals. The attackers had spread nails on the road and as soon as the vehicle stopped, the robbers attacked the family and looted them of cash and valuables at gunpoint.

The robbers took away jewellery and Rs 44,000 in cash. The deceased has been identified as 25-year-old Shakeel Qraishi.

Police said the incident took place near Sabota village in Jewar around 2 am and lodged an FIR against the accused. A manhunt has been launched to nab the criminals.

“It’s a heinous crime. An FIR has been registered. A man has been murdered. Four women have alleged gang rape. Police teams are working on the case,” Love Kumar, SSP of Gautam Budh Nagar was quoted as saying in a Hindustan Times report.

“The women are being taken for medical examination. The post-mortem is being done. Two other teams are hunting for the suspects,” added Kumar.

In a similar incident in 2016 at the Bulandshahr highway, a car was stopped by criminals, who dragged a 13-year-old girl and her mother to a nearby field and raped them.

The girl, along with her family, was going to attend a funeral, when armed men stopped their car, tied and beat up the men and gangraped the girl and her 35-year-old mother for almost three hours.