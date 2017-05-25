 BREAKING !  :  Representational image Bengaluru police arrests 3 Pakistani nationals staying under false identities
 
Nation, Crime

Man killed, 4 women 'gangraped' as robbers loot family on UP highway

DECCAN CHRONICLE
Published May 25, 2017, 12:16 pm IST
Updated May 25, 2017, 12:43 pm IST
The attackers had spread nails on the road and as soon as the vehicle stopped, the robbers attacked the family.
Representational Image
 Representational Image

Greater Noida: A family was attacked, looted and four women were allegedly gangraped by a group of six robbers on the Jewar-Bulandshahr highway in Uttar Pradesh's Greater Noida region on Wednesday night.

According to primary information, the criminals held the family - four men and four women - hostage and allegedly gangraped the women. The robbers also shot dead a man, who objected to criminals molesting the women.

According to reports, the family was travelling to meet an ailing relative, when their vehicle was intercepted by the criminals. The attackers had spread nails on the road and as soon as the vehicle stopped, the robbers attacked the family and looted them of cash and valuables at gunpoint.

The robbers took away jewellery and Rs 44,000 in cash. The deceased has been identified as 25-year-old Shakeel Qraishi.

Police said the incident took place near Sabota village in Jewar around 2 am and lodged an FIR against the accused. A manhunt has been launched to nab the criminals.

“It’s a heinous crime. An FIR has been registered. A man has been murdered. Four women have alleged gang rape. Police teams are working on the case,” Love Kumar, SSP of Gautam Budh Nagar was quoted as saying in a Hindustan Times report.

“The women are being taken for medical examination. The post-mortem is being done. Two other teams are hunting for the suspects,” added Kumar.

In a similar incident in 2016 at the Bulandshahr highway, a car was stopped by criminals, who dragged a 13-year-old girl and her mother to a nearby field and raped them.

The girl, along with her family, was going to attend a funeral, when armed men stopped their car, tied and beat up the men and gangraped the girl and her 35-year-old mother for almost three hours.

Tags: rape, loot, robbers, bulandshahr highway
Location: India, Uttar Pradesh, Noida

Lifestyle Gallery

Instagrammar Yahav Draizin gives everyday objects a quirky twist with pop culture characters on his phone. (Photo: Instagram/YahavDraizin)

Man give hilarious twist to everyday objects using pop culture
Computer Engineer Rebeca Abrantes decided to have an unusual photoshoot with her desginated brothers because she didn't have any girlfriends and the photos are really funny. (Photo: Instagram/fernandoduquefotografia)

Bride does hilarious photoshoot with 'bros' because she doesn't have girlfriends
Locals celebrate month-long carnival in Nigeria's Lagos with song and dance as an expression of the rich Nigerian culture. (Photo: AFP)

Locals celebrate rich Nigerian culture in Lagos carnival
Armenian fashion illustrator Edgar Artis makes the most outstanding sketches out of pizza, ear buds, cinnamon rolls and even flowers. (Photo: Instagram/EdgarArtis)

Artist uses everyday objects to make unique fashion sketches
Buddha Purnima marks Buddha's birth, enlightenment and death where devout followers offer prayers. (Photo: AP)

Sri Lankan devotees celebrate Buddha Purnima in Colombo
Shannon Dermody is a Philadelphia-based photographer who is portrayed Disney princesses in situation which were never told to us as kids because of the ideal-ending factor. (Photo: Facebook/ShannonDermodyPhotography)

Photographer portrays Disney princesses being victims of social evils
ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

It’s an error not misidentification: Sonam on being tagged as Deepika at Cannes

Sonam Kapoor and Deepika Padukone at Cannes this year.
 

Rajinikanth's Dhanush-Pa Ranjith movie title revealed, fans going bonkers!

Rajinikanth in a still from Pa Ranjith's 'Kabali'.
 

Pakistani actress Nadia Khan accuses Hollywood actor of assaulting her daughter

"I went to the audition hoping it would be good for my child, but instead got the shock of my life," said Nadia. (Representational image)
 

Video: UK family walking on street narrowly escapes car crash

The accident happened when a car broke a signal to crash into another which swerved but ended up crashing into the family. (Photo: Youtube)
 

Sachin premiere: Virat shows excitement for a joint interaction, Anushka refuses

Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli at the grand premiere of Sachin's biopic, 'Sachin: A Billion Dreams.' (Pic: Viral Bhayani)
 

Marijuana extract can help kids with epilepsy: study

The liquid form of cannabidiol called Epidiolex obtained from cannibis can prove to be the gamechanger to treat kids with epilepsy. (Photo: Pixabay)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Crime

Karnataka: HY Meti innocent, sex CD not genuine,says CID

Former excise minister H.Y. Meti with Chief Minister Siddaramaiah in a file photo

Hyderabad traffic police seizes 237 vehicles for overspeeding

The police are now conducting special drives in different parts of the city to curb overspeeding, a major cause of fatal accidents in the city.(Representational Image)

Murder of Mumbai cop's wife: Son a suspect; smiley drawn in blood found near body

As per the report, Siddhanth was constantly scolded by his mother for getting bad grades and she had refused to give him pocket money. (Photo: PTI/Representational)

MP: Man kills ex-colleague after failed attempt to rape her, gets arrested

The incident occurred in a rented room of the woman in Pancham ki Phel area in Indore, ASP Manoj Rai said. (Photo: File/Representational)

Telangana: 35-yr-old woman labourer raped by 2 men

The woman somehow managed to reach the police station with the help of some locals on Tuesday and lodged a complaint. (Photo: File/Representational)
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2017 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham