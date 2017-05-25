Police arrest 3 Pak nationals staying in Bengaluru under false identities

Bengaluru: Police in Bengaluru have arrested three Pakistani nationals, who were staying in the city under false identities, Kumaraswamy Layout. They have also arrested a man from Kerala.

According to a report in NDTV, the man arrested from Kerala, Mohd Shihaba, is suspected to have helped the three enter India. The three Pakistani nationals have been identified as Sameera, Kashif Shamshudin and Kiran Gulam Ali.

The three accused met Shihaba in Qatar and entered India via Nepal and Patna before coming to Bengaluru. They had obtained Passports, Aadhaar cards and other key documents under fake identities.

Police have booked the three Pakistani nationals under various acts Foreigners act, passport act and conspiracy. The central investigating agencies have also started an investigation against the three accused.

Meanwhile, police are investigating accused’s claims that the three came to India with Shihaba after he fell in love with one of them. As the girl’s family in Pakistan objected to their marriage, the duo came to India with the other two accused, a couple, whose parents had also objected to their love marriage.