AP: Man hacked to death in broad daylight; bystanders film murder

Amaravati: In a horrific incident, a 32-year-old man was hacked to death in broad daylight by two men in Andhra Pradesh's Kadapa. The attackers later surrendered before the police.

According to a NDTV report, Maruti Reddy was on his way to a court when two men dragged him out of an auto-rickshaw and attacked him in full public view in the middle of a street in.

While one of the two men repeatedly hacked Reddy with a machete, his accomplice held the victim to the ground. Police said that the killers had a personal dispute with the victim.

The assailants struck Reddy about 11 times. They kept on attacking him even after he had gone still.

The attack was captured in the CCTV cameras installed in the area.

Several bystanders watched the men kill Reddy, while many filmed the incident on their mobile phones.

According to police, there was a feud between the families of the victim and the accused men over an affair between Reddy’s sister and killer’s brother-in-law.

The police also clarified that there was no political or factional motive behind the murder.