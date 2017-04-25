Security guard at Jayalalithaa’s bungalow found murdered

Udhagamandalam: A 40-year-old security guard posted at a bungalow, frequently visited by late chief minister J. Jayalalithaa in Kodanad near here, was found murdered, police said on Monday.

Another security personnel, who was on duty at the bungalow, was also injured in the attack by an unidentified gang, which allegedly broke into the bungalow to steal valuables and some documents, they said. It was not immediately known whether the bungalow was owned by Jayalalithaa.

The incident came to light on Monday morning when workers at the tea estate noticed the security guards Om Bahadur and Kishore Bahadur lying in a pool of blood with their hands and legs bound and informed the police.

Superintendent of police, Murali Ramba, and other high ranking officials visited the spot and held inquiry, they said. Kishore Bahadur was shifted to a hospital, police said.

Quoting villagers, police said a 10-member gang in two vehicles was seen entering the area in the early hours.