Nation, Crime

IPL Racket: Hyderabad police arrests 35 organisers in 2 weeks, seizes lakhs of rupees

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | K K ABDUL RAHOOF
Published Apr 25, 2017, 2:07 am IST
Updated Apr 25, 2017, 2:17 am IST
Most bookies in Hyderabad do not accept less than Rs 1,000 as a bet.
Many of the bookies kept moving between Hyderabad and other cities to interact with others. (Representational image)
 Many of the bookies kept moving between Hyderabad and other cities to interact with others. (Representational image)

Hyderabad: 35-year-old Manoj Kumar, a resident of Old Shah Inayath Gunj, runs a small textile shop in the city. He prefers the cricket season over the festival season, because of the amount of revenue he earns by the end of it. However, his money-making is not through the legal route; he is a seasoned cricket bookie in Hyderabad. Kumar has been arrested three times in the past for running a betting racket, for assaulting a man, and for the illegal possession of a weapon. He has been arrested by the Task Force yet again, for organising betting.

There are many others like Kumar in Hyderabad, living in apartments in the city, in farm houses in the suburbs and even in pan shops, cricket betting is everywhere; and bookies are cashing in on the ongoing Indian Premier League. The police has arrested over 35 organisers, including three repeat offenders, within the span of two weeks, and have seized several lakhs of rupees. Most of the arrested bookies have been in the business for years; they know how to expand their network of punters using technology and manpower. Some of them even possess weapons to intimidate punters in case of a dispute.

The police says that Hyderabad is the hot spot for betting this year. It has become the hub for interstate rackets because the final match is scheduled to be held at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium. When police started tracking down offenders, they began changing their locations in an attempt to evade the police. “We had made an attempt to track down old bookies in Hyderabad; however, most of them have changed their residences,” said an official from the Commissioner’s Task Force.

Many major bookies  keep moving between Hyderabad and other cities. “Some of them move between Hyderabad and Mumbai, or Hyderabad and Rajasthan to interact with them,” said DCP B. Limba Reddy from the Task Force.

Though the bookies in Hyderabad have tried to be extremely careful, and have used different techniques to avoid the police, inside information has helped the police track them down.

Tags: bookies, ipl racket, rajiv gandhi international stadium
Location: India, Telangana, Hyderabad

Related Stories

In several colleges across the city, students have secret WhatsApp groups through which they get information about organisers.

Smartphones, apps come in handy for betting organisers in Hyderabad

These rackets also use websites such as betfair.com, where people play on behalf of punters, for a commission.
25 Apr 2017 2:10 AM
Bets from students could be as low as Rs 500. (Representational image)

Betting racket: Many students, white collar employees, businessmen get addicted

Senior officials say most bettors become addicted to gambling during the cricket season.
25 Apr 2017 2:17 AM

Technology Gallery

Samsung launched the Galaxy S8 and the S8+ yesterday in its Unpacked event held in New York.

Behold the Samsung Galaxy S8 and Galaxy S8+
Samsung will be officially launching the Galaxy S8 smartphone on March 29. However, before the release, we have accumulated images of the two models revealing its looks and features. (Photo: Winfuture)

Samsung Galaxy S8, S8 Plus in full glory
Ahead of the new generation of Nokia feature phones we take a look at some of the famous phones they launched.

Nokia phones through the ages
As an 18-foot (5.5-m) stretch of the 787-9, the 787-10 will deliver the 787 family’s preferred passenger experience and long range with up to 10 per cent better fuel use and emissions than the competition.

Boeing debuts 787-10, a new 330-passenger aircraft
Samsung, in their investigation, concluded faulty battery design to be responsible for the Galaxy Note 7 incidents that made the company to recall 96 per cent of the sold units. (Photo Credits: Screengrab from a YouTube video by Samsung.)

A tour of Samsung’s Galaxy Note 7 testing lab
2007: Apple CEO Steve Jobs unveiling the first iPhone, the iPhone 2G. (Photo: AFP)

Apple iPhone: A decade of evolution
ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Serena Williams posts heartfelt baby message on fiance's birthday

Serena Williams announced her engagement to tech entrepreneur Ohanian and last week revealed she is expecting her first child and will not play again this year. (Photo: AFP)
 

‘Don’t teach me about Sikhism’: Harbhajan Singh silences fan on Twitter

Harbhajan Singh gave a fitting reply to fan who asked him to wear a turban properly. (Photo: AFP)
 

Has Katrina Kaif finally found herself a new abode?

Katrina Kaif
 

Pornstar becomes preacher after she receives 'sign from God'

The Christian preacher now preaches to all girls to not make the same "mistakes" she made. (Photo: Twitter/CrissieOutlaw)
 

Finally, Microsoft hops on the smartwatch bandwagon.

One thing is for sure – if Microsoft makes something new, it will be innovative for sure, whether it sells or not.(image:Windows Central)
 

What? iPhone 7 256GB selling for as cheap as Rs 39,999

(Representational image)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Crime

Tech investor Mahesh Murthy sexually harassed me, says Rashmi Bansal

Rashmi Bansal and Mahesh Murthy

Bengaluru: Police to take up suo motu case against Naga

Rs 14.5 crore cash in scrapped currency that was seized from Bomb Naga’s house

Bengaluru: Neighbour rapes, murders 6-year-old

The victim is identified as Harshitha, a resident of Janashakthi Nagar near Veeranna Layout in Hosakerehalli.

Telangana: Man strangles wife, cops on manhunt

“It appears that her husband P. Shiva Shankar strangled Lakshmi with a cable. He must have left after making sure she was dead,” said Tukaramgate inspector G. Ramesh. (Representational image)

Hyderabad: Ill, ignored, patient ends life at Gandhi Hospital

A 45-year-old patient who was undergoing treatment committed suicide by jumping off the roof of the Gandhi Hospital on Sunday. (Representational image)
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2017 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham