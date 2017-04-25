Hyderabad: Army Major’s RJ wife found dead under suspicious circumstances

Hyderabad: An Army Major’s wife who worked as a radio jockey with Radio Charminar, was found dead under suspicious circumstances at her house in Bollarum. Though the incident took place a week ago, it came to light only after family members from Ghaziabad approached the police alleging that it was a case of murder. Police believe that it was a suicide.

Sandhya Singh, a 28-year-old native of Ghaziabad, had been living with her husband at Bollarum. Since their house is located within an army area, her death was not brought to the notice of the local police.

According to Sandhya’s colleagues, she hosted a Sufi Night at Ashiana in Banjara Hills on Sunday and was in a cheerful mood that day. She came to the office on Monday, but left early. “She appeared depressed,” said Abdul Samad, a member of the Radio Charminar staff.

“She had told a female colleague that she was fed up with her life,” said Abdul Samad, a member of the Radio Charminar staff. “She did not come to office from Tuesday. We tried to contact her, but her phone was off. We did not know what happened until her sister filed a complaint this week,” Mr Samad added.

Sandhya’s sister Ramya Singh lodged a complaint alleging that Sandhya’s husband, Vishal Vaibhav, an Army Major posted with 54th Infantry in Secunderabad, had been harassing Sandhya. Inspector S. Maheswar said, “We received a complaint from the victim’s family. It looks like a suicide. We have booked a case against her husband under Section 304B for dowry death.” The police said that Sandhya had hung herself.

Sandhya and Vishal got married in September 2015. As it was a love marriage, Vishal had demanded a huge dowry.

A drama unfolded when the police went to question the husband, Major Vishal Vaibhav. The major fled from his house and got admitted at the Army Hospital, claiming chest pain. Police said they are not allowed on Army premises without permission.