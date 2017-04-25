Nation, Crime

Fake passport scam: Chhota Rajan, 3 others held guilty

DECCAN CHRONICLE.
Published Apr 25, 2017, 2:50 am IST
The court will tomorrow hear arguments on the quantum of sentence.
Gangster Chhota Rajan (Photo: DC/file)
New Delhi: Gangster Chhota Rajan and three retired public servants were today held guilty by a special court here in a fake passport case.

Special judge Virender Kumar Goyal convicted Rajan for offences, including forgery of valuable security under the IPC which entails a maximum punishment of life imprisonment.

Other persons convicted are three retired government servants Jayashree Dattatray Rahate, Deepak Natvarlal Shah and Lalitha Lakshmanan.

Rajan is lodged in Tihar jail here. The other three, who were out on bail, were taken into custody after the verdict was announced. The court will tomorrow hear arguments on the quantum of sentence.

The court had on March 28 reserved its judgement in the case in which Rajan allegedly procured a fake passport in the name of Mohan Kumar with the help of the three officials.

