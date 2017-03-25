 LIVE !  :  Steve Smith continued his fine run of form as he brought up his 21st half-century in Test. (Photo: AP) LIVE| India vs Australia, 4th Test Day 1: Smith, Warner lead Australia's charge
 
Rajasthan: Man accused 8 teachers of raping his minor daughter, filming act

The alleged incident occurred in April 2015 and the FIR was registered on Friday.
 Representational image

Bikaner: A man here has alleged that his minor daughter was raped by eight teachers of a private school who also made a video of the act.

The alleged incident occurred in April 2015 and the FIR was registered on Friday after the girl’s father gave a complaint to the superintendent of police, police said.

“The FIR lodged under Section 376-D (gangrape) of the IPC and relevant sections of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act,” Nokha police station SHO Darjaram said.

Earlier, one of the teachers had filed a case against four persons including two cousins of the girl on March 20 for thrashing him.

Both the matters are being investigated, the SHO added.

