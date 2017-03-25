Karnataka: Toilet not flushed, engineering student killed by mate

When Ravish refused to comply, a verbal fight broke out between the duo, which eventually led to Ravish stabbing Rohit. (Photo: file/ Representational Image)

Bengaluru: In a shocking incident, an aspiring engineer was on Thursday night stabbed to death by his hostel mate after a scuffle broke out between them over a trivial issue.

The deceased has been identified as Rohith (22), a native of Solur village in Magadi taluk and a 3rd year engineering student at East West College. Byadarahalli police have arrested the accused, Ravish (21), a final year BA student at Government First Grade College in Vijayanagar.

The incident happened around 11 pm at Devaraj Urs Backward Classes Hostel in BEL first stage, wherein the duo, along with others, was sharing a room. According to police, Rohith was inside his room when Ravish, who was heavily drunk, entered and directly went to the loo.

Ravish, it is learnt, came out without flushing and closing the door and Rohit told him to flush and close the door as foul smell was emanating from the toilet. When Ravish refused to comply, a verbal fight broke out between the duo, which eventually led to Ravish stabbing Rohit. Amaresh, another roommate, sustained minor injuries when he tried to rescue Rohit.

Rohit was immediately rushed to a nearby hospital by his friends where the doctors declared him brought dead. Byadarahalli police have registered a case and the body was sent to Victoria Hospital for post-mortem.