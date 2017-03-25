 LIVE !  :  Steve Smith continued his fine run of form as he brought up his 21st half-century in Test. (Photo: AP) LIVE| India vs Australia, 4th Test Day 1: Smith, Warner lead Australia's charge
 
Nation, Crime

Karnataka: Toilet not flushed, engineering student killed by mate

DECCAN CHRONICLE.
Published Mar 25, 2017, 3:25 am IST
Updated Mar 25, 2017, 10:57 am IST
Byadarahalli police have registered a case and the body was sent to Victoria Hospital for post-mortem.
When Ravish refused to comply, a verbal fight broke out between the duo, which eventually led to Ravish stabbing Rohit. (Photo: file/ Representational Image)
 When Ravish refused to comply, a verbal fight broke out between the duo, which eventually led to Ravish stabbing Rohit. (Photo: file/ Representational Image)

Bengaluru: In a shocking incident, an aspiring engineer was on Thursday night  stabbed to death by his hostel mate after a scuffle broke out between them over a trivial issue.

The deceased has been identified as Rohith (22), a native of Solur village in Magadi taluk and a 3rd year engineering student at East West College. Byadarahalli police have arrested the accused, Ravish (21), a final year BA student at Government First Grade College in Vijayanagar.

The incident happened around 11 pm at Devaraj Urs Backward Classes Hostel in BEL first stage, wherein the duo, along with others, was sharing a room. According to police, Rohith was inside his room when Ravish, who was heavily drunk, entered and directly went to the loo.

Ravish, it is learnt, came out without flushing and closing the door and Rohit told him to flush and close the door as foul smell was emanating from the toilet. When Ravish refused to comply, a verbal fight broke out between the duo, which eventually led to Ravish stabbing Rohit. Amaresh, another roommate, sustained minor injuries when he tried to rescue Rohit.

Rohit was immediately rushed to a nearby hospital by his friends where the doctors declared him brought dead. Byadarahalli police have registered a case and the body was sent to Victoria Hospital for post-mortem.

Tags: byadarahalli police, victoria hospital, karnataka news
Location: India, Karnataka, Bengaluru

Entertainment Gallery

Bollywood stars were snapped at various locations in Mumbai on Thursday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Deepika, Shahid, Anushka, Vidyut, other stars at their glamorous best
Several Bollywood stars were spotted on the last day of the FICCI Frames event held in Mumbai on Thursday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Madhuri, Arjun, Abhay make an appearance at FICCI Frames 2017
Anushka Sharma and Swara Bhaskar hosted a screening of her respective films 'Phillauri' and 'Anaarkali of Aarah' on Thursday in Mumbai, just a day before the release. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Anushka and Swara are delighted to show their films to B-Town on eve of release
Bollywood stars were snapped by shutterbugs at various locations in Mumbai on Wednesday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Varun, Ranveer, Sonakshi, Kangana, others step out delightfully
Numerous stars from the film industry were involved in panel discussions at day two of the ongoing FICCI Frames event held in Mumbai on Wednesday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

FICCI Frames 2017: Jacqueline, Ekta, Anurag, others celebs in attendance
Several Bollywood stars were snapped at a screening of Anushka Sharma's 'Phillauri' held in Mumbai late Wednesday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Anushka Sharma hosts a screening of Phillauri for B-Town
ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Ajinkya Rahane becomes India's 33rd Test captain after Virat Kohli's injury

Coming from India's cricketing nursery Mumbai, Ajinkya Rahane joined the league of legends like Polly Umrigar, Nari Contractor, GS Ramchand, Ajit Wadekar, Sunil Gavaskar, Dilip Vengsarkar, Ravi Shastri and Sachin Tendulkar to captain the country in Test cricket. (Photo: PA0
 

Akshay slams Indians' regressive mindset in video on importance of toilets

Akshay Kumar in the video.
 

LIVE| India vs Australia, 4th Test Day 1: Smith, Warner lead Australia's charge

Steve Smith continued his fine run of form as he brought up his 21st half-century in Test. (Photo: AP)
 

Kaatru Veliyidai music review: Rahman of yore is back, for most parts

A still from the film.
 

Mohammed Shami, Shreyas Iyer included in Indian squad for Dharamsala Test

Mohammed Shami has not played for India since November 2016. (Photo: BCCI)
 

'What secret past? The world knows,' says Shahid when asked about Kareena

Shahid Kapoor
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Crime

Bengaluru: Case against Anganawadi protestors

However, DCP (West) M.N. Anucheth clarified that it was a normal course of action when protestors do not follow the permit conditions.(Representational image)

BengaIuru: I might have touched girl’s hand by mistake, says Professor

The girl student, who has lodged the complaint against me, helped me carry one of the bags. Inside the classroom, after keeping the bags, I gave her a chalk and duster to write the programme details on the blackboard. (Representational image)

Bengaluru: Head constable trapped by Anti-Corruption Bureau

ACB officials said a resident of Whitefield had approached the HAL police and filed a complaint that his father has a three storey building in Annasandra Palya and his sister had fraudulently got gift deed from his father. (Representational image)

Karnataka: Kidnapped by 5 men, VTU professor rescued in 2 hrs

With the help of eyewitnesses, the police got the registration number of the kidnappers’ car and also found details of Dhulked from his bag left on his bike.(Representational Image)

Bengaluru: Rs 1.9 lakh stolen from my account, says Congress MLA

The police are investigating to find out whether the cybercriminals have withdrawn the amount cloning his ATM card or through other methods.
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2017 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham