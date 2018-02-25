search on deccanchronicle.com
Tamil Nadu: Two nabbed for smuggling 2.3 tonne banned gutka

Published Feb 25, 2018
Updated Feb 25, 2018, 4:03 am IST
City police on Saturday arrested two persons at Thiruvottriyur for smuggling banned gutka into Tamil Nadu.
Based on a tip off, the police raided Concord Container Freight Terminal in Thiruvottrityur and found five containers meant for Jai Amba Transport stationed inside.

 

On examination, the police found and seized 23 bags of banned tobacco products weighing 2.3 tonnes and arrested distributor V. Surya (26) and delivery boy, S.Murugan (30) hailing from Thiruvottriyur. They are remanded in judicial custody.

