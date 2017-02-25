Nation, Crime

Telangana: Commercial tax scam now Rs 400 crore

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | L VENKAT RAM REDDY
Published Feb 25, 2017, 2:11 am IST
Updated Feb 25, 2017, 2:31 am IST
Rao ordered an inquiry by senior officials of the commercial taxes department, which revealed the irregularities.
The government has suspended Bodhan assistant commercial taxes officer Vijay Kumar, senior assistants Venugopala Swamy, Naga Raju, and junior assistant, Hanuman Singh and has registered criminal cases against them.
 The government has suspended Bodhan assistant commercial taxes officer Vijay Kumar, senior assistants Venugopala Swamy, Naga Raju, and junior assistant, Hanuman Singh and has registered criminal cases against them.

Hyderabad: The dimensions of the scam unearthed in the commercial taxes department is getting bigger, and more heads are likely to roll in the coming days with Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao taking a serious view of the matter.

The government has suspended Bodhan assistant commercial taxes officer Vijay Kumar, senior assistants Venugopala Swamy, Naga Raju, and junior assistant, Hanuman Singh and has registered criminal cases against them.

The scam was thought to be worth Rs 60 crore and restricted to Bodhan in Nizamabad district. The scam came to light as officials in the commercial taxes department and tax consultants colluded to siphon off tax paid by dealers by producing fake challans and stamp papers.

Mr Rao, who handles the portfolio, ordered an inquiry by senior officials of the commercial taxes department, which revealed the irregularities. The scam is now estimated to be worth Rs 400 crore.

Report recommends action on 30 officials
There are 91 circles in TS for collection of commercial taxes. The inquiry revealed that irregularities have been committed in nearly 80 per cent of the circles.

The inquiry report has been submitted to the CMO, recommending action against 30 officials, ranging from the rank of commercial tax officer to joint commissioner.

A simultaneous inquiry by the ACB and Vigilance department has been going on in all the circles. Sources in the CMO said, “The CM is very angry at the failure of the higher officials of commercial taxes department to detect the scam though irregularities have been happening for the past three to five years, causing huge loss to the state exchequer. He has directed the CS to give fast clearances to ACB and Vigilance department to conduct inquiries against all the officials involved irrespective of their rank. Since there is no minister for the department, the CM has handed over the responsibility to the chief secretary.”

The CM was shocked to find that huge amounts of tax collected from dealers was not credited to the state exchequer and that taxes paid by some dealers were adjusted against others who had not paid at all.

