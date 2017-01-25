MP: 20-year-old girl blindfolds boyfriend, cuts off his private parts

Bhopal: A 20-year-old girl blindfolded her boyfriend and hacked off his private parts in Madhya Pradesh's Sidhi district on Monday, to ascertain that he didn’t sleep with other women.

According to media reports, the boyfriend was set to marry other girl as the couple’s parents were not supportive of their relationship due to caste issues.

An attempt to murder case has been registered against the girl. However, she has not been arrested yet. Police are also trying to recover the organ.

As part of a game, the girlfriend had blindfolded the victim following which she severed off his private parts. Initially, the victim had tried to hide the incident. But his parents discovered after he started to writhe in pain. Also, his room was covered with blood.

In an attempt to protect his girlfriend, the victim told the doctor that he had cut himself. However, police investigations revealed that the act was committed by the girl.

The victim who was rushed to the district hospital was transferred to Sanjay Gandhi Hospital in Rewa, due to his critical condition.