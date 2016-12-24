Tamil Nadu: Masked attackers throw acid on woman constable in uniform

The woman constable being treated at Christian Medical College and Hospital. (Photo: ANI Twitter)

Vellore: A woman constable was attacked with acid on Friday by unidentified assailants in Tiruppattur town of Tamil Nadu’s Vellore district.

The woman constable, identified as Lavanya, was returning from work when the incident took place. The constable sustained burn injuries on her face and right hand and has been admitted to Christian Medical College and Hospital for treatment. The doctors said she has lost her eyesight.

A probe is on to ascertain the reason for the attack and nab the culprits, police added.

Hundreds of acid attacks are reported in India each year though activists say the number is under-reported as many do not report cases for fear the attackers will seek revenge.

India has the highest recorded number of such attacks which are often a form of revenge by jilted husbands or rejected suitors.