Nation, Crime

SC cancels bail of suspended RJD MLA Raj Ballabh Yadav in rape case

DECCAN CHRONICLE WITH AGENCY INPUTS
Published Nov 24, 2016, 10:53 am IST
Updated Nov 24, 2016, 10:55 am IST
Raj Ballabh Yadav is accused of raping a 10-year-old girl and had surrendered in March.
Suspended RJD MLA Raj Ballabh Yadav. (Photo: PTI)
 Suspended RJD MLA Raj Ballabh Yadav. (Photo: PTI)

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Thursday cancelled the bail granted by Patna High Court to suspended RJD MLA Raj Ballabh Yadav in the rape case of a minor girl.

Yadav, an MLA from Nawada assembly constituency, was suspended by the RJD after he was booked in the rape case of a minor girl at his residence in Biharsharif town on February 6.

After evading arrest for a month, the RJD MLA had surrendered before a local court in March following confiscation of some of his properties at various places by the police to force him to submit himself before the law in the case.

Tags: rape case, raj ballabh yadav, suspended rjd mla
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi

