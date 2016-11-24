SC cancels bail of suspended RJD MLA Raj Ballabh Yadav in rape case

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Thursday cancelled the bail granted by Patna High Court to suspended RJD MLA Raj Ballabh Yadav in the rape case of a minor girl.

Yadav, an MLA from Nawada assembly constituency, was suspended by the RJD after he was booked in the rape case of a minor girl at his residence in Biharsharif town on February 6.

After evading arrest for a month, the RJD MLA had surrendered before a local court in March following confiscation of some of his properties at various places by the police to force him to submit himself before the law in the case.