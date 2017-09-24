Hyderabad: Student kidnaps 11-year-old, nabbed

A complaint by the boy’s father, K. Raju, stated that his 11-year-old Class VI son did not turn up after tuition at Mallareddy Nagar. At 7 pm, he received a call from an unknown person, saying that his son was kidnapped and a ransom of Rs 10 lakh was to be paid to secure his release. (Representational image)

Hyderabad: The Trimulgherry police on Saturday arrested a 24-year-old student for kidnapping an 11-year-old boy for Rs 10 lakh ransom.

The accused was identified as Bale Somashekar Rao, a student from J.J. Nagar, Neredmet.

A complaint by the boy’s father, K. Raju, stated that his 11-year-old Class VI son did not turn up after tuition at Mallareddy Nagar. At 7 pm, he received a call from an unknown person, saying that his son was kidnapped and a ransom of Rs 10 lakh was to be paid to secure his release. The caller threatened to kill the boy if the father refused to part with the money.

A case was registered and an investigation team was despatched to Nacharam based on the mobile phone details and to gather the footage from CCTVs.

“Another team was sent to Osmania University to get the details of the vehicle in which the accused transported the teenager. The accused was picked up on Friday” said B. Sumathi, DCP, north zone.

“The accused traced the boy in Saraswathi Nagar and took him inside a car, bearing number TS 08 EA 1602. He got the contact details of the father from the boy and called him from different sources, including public telephone booths,” added the DCP.

The accused confessed to the crime and the police recovered a toy pistol, vehicle, knife, sedatives, ropes, and bandages from him. He was sent to the judicial custody.