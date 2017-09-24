Nation, Crime

Karim Morani surrenders in rape case, plea rejected

DECCAN CHRONICLE.
Published Sep 24, 2017, 12:54 am IST
Updated Sep 24, 2017, 12:54 am IST
On September 5, the High Court upheld a lower court’s order to cancel Morani’s anticipatory bail.
Karim Morani, Bollywood producer, being taken to court from Hayathnagar police station on Saturday. (Photo:DC)
 Karim Morani, Bollywood producer, being taken to court from Hayathnagar police station on Saturday. (Photo:DC)

Hyderabad: Bollywood producer Karim Morani surrendered before the Hayathnagar police on charges of repeatedly raping a 25-year-old aspiring actress.  

The victim was raped in Hyderabad and Delhi. It was alleged that Mr Morani had sedated the Delhi based woman and raped her several times. He took her nude photos between July 2015 and January 2016.

He surrendered after the court dismissed his bail plea. He had produced films like Chennai Express and Ra.One

“Morani was produced in the court and was sent to 14 days judicial remand till October 10. We sought his custody for seven days. However, the magistrate kept the decision pending. He was sent to the Cherlapally central jail,” said J. Narender Goud, inspector of the Hayathnagar police station.  

“He surrendered before police atmidnight. After completing the legal formalities, he was produced before the court today,” said M. Venkateswar Rao, DCP, LB Nagar.

On September 5, the Hyderabad High Court upheld a lower court’s order to cancel Mr Morani’s anticipatory bail as he concealed the fact that he had been facing criminal charges in the 2G scam and was in jail for several months.

The woman lodged a complaint with the Hayathnagar police in January this year.

Based on the complaint, the producer was booked under Sections 417 (punishment for cheating), 376 (rape), 342 (wrongful confinement), 506 (criminal intimidation), 493 (cohabitation caused by a man deceitfully inducing a belief of lawful marriage) and other relevant sections of the IPC.

The sessions court in Telangana had granted anticipatory bail to Mr Morani on January 30, but cancelled it later. 

The magistrate has kept him in police custody for five days from September 24 to 28 till 5 pm. 

Tags: karim morani rape case, hyderabad high court
Location: India, Telangana, Hyderabad




ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

iOS 11 breathes life in to 16GB iPhone variants

This should come as a good news for those who use 16GB variants of an iPhone 5S, iPhone SE, iPhone 6 and iPhone 6S.
 

Desperate for the latest Android update? The update button might help

If you have the latest version of Google Play Services, then tapping the update button might actually deliver the update to your smartphone.
 

The world’s best camera smartphone is the iPhone 8 Plus

The iPhone 8 Plus has a dual camera system like last year’s iPhone 7 Plus but with major tweaks to the inside.
 

CNR Rao chosen for international honour for materials research

The award will be presented in Boston on November 29, during an MRS meeting, according to a release issued by the Jawaharlal Nehru Centre for Advanced Scientific Research of which Rao, a Bharat Ratna awardee, is the founder president. (Photo: PTI)
 

Here’s why watching movies on the iPhone X will be a ‘cinematic experience’

Dolby Vision is one of the reasons you are paying almost a lakh of Rupees for the iPhone X .
 

Tintin is an asexual girl, French philosopher makes explosive claim

Tintin was created in 1929 by the Belgian comic-book author Georges Remi, who wrote under the pen name Herge
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Crime

Haryana: 3 men gangrape 22-yr-old woman in moving car

The accused gangraped the 22-yr-old victim and then threw her out in Najafgarh area and sped away, a police officer said. (Photo: File/Representational)

Haryana HC rescinds sentences of 3 rape convicts, blames girl’s ‘promiscuous nature’

The victim alleged that she was being forced to have physical relationships with the three men. (Representational Image)

Uncle rapes, kills 3-year-old girl in Belagavi

The accused offered chocolates to the little girl and took her away from home (Representational Image)

Bengaluru Police summon BS Yeddyurappa for questioning

BS Yeddyurappa

Hyderabad: Husband murders 25-year-old wife for failing to get MBBS seat

Police said the exact cause of the Hyderabad woman's death will be known only after postmortem. (Representational Image)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2017 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham