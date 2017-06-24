Haryana hate crime: 1 nabbed for stabbing youth to death in train

One of the victim at the platform, surrounded by onlookers. (Photo: Screenshot)

Chandigarh: A youth was stabbed to death and his two brothers were injured by a group of people who also allegedly passed slurs against them after a dispute over a train seat near Ballabhgarh in Haryana, following which one person has been arrested.

"One person has been arrested in this connection," Deputy Suprintendent of Police (DSP), Faridabad Government Railway Police (GRP), Mohinder Singh said.

He refused to divulge details of the person arrested saying "first the GRP will present him in court tomorrow."

The deceased has been identified as Junaid (17) while his brothers Hasim (21) and Sakir (23) were injured, Singh said.

"Sakir is serious," the DSP said, adding that the GRP has registered a case of murder.

Singh said the incident happened last night on board the Delhi-Mathura passenger train between Ballabgarh and Mathura stations.

"An altercation took place between the three brothers and some 10 passengers over a seat. The passengers allegedly passed some remarks on the three brothers, who are Muslims, and residents of Khandawali village in Faridabad," he said.

He said a passenger used a knife to stab one of the brothers to death.

"The passengers thrashed the three brothers badly and attacked them with a knife," he said.

