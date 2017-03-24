Kerala boy becomes father at 14, booked under POSCO act

Thiruvananthapuram: A 14-year-old boy from Kerala has become a father, after begetting a child with a woman four years older than him, in Kochi, about 200 kms from here.

Paternity tests conducted on the eighth standard student has confirmed that he is the father of a two-month-old baby girl, police said today.

The 18-year-old girl is the boy's first cousin and there were neighbours.

The girl had alleged that she had been raped by the boy following which a case has been registered against him, they said.

However, when questioned, the boy had blamed the girl for the relationship and hence a case has been registered against the young mother, under section 7 (Sexual Assault) and 8 (not less than 3 years which may extend to 5 years and fine) of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act, police said.

"We produced the statements in court and on receiving proper legal directions we registered cases," Kalamassery Circle Inspector, S Jayakrishnan, who is the investigating officer, said.

The boy, who was studying in a local school in Kochi, has been shifted to another place.

According to State Crime Records Bureau, 1570 crimes were registered against children in Kerala, including 520 rape cases last year till July.

Besides, 1,156 cases were registered last year under POCSO Act with Malappuram recording highest number of cases 138, Thiruvananthapuram Rural 111, Ernakulam Rural 96, and Kannur 86. In 2015, 1569 cases were registered under POCSO Act.