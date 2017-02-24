School for scandal: Sexual predator attacked 20 kids in Bengaluru

According to one officer, since the news of incident broke, a number of parents had approached them to inform them that their children had also been subjected to sexual harassment (Representational image)

Bengaluru: Two more toddlers at the Marathahalli pre-school have been sexually assaulted by the live-in-supervisor, alleged parents who have approached the Karnataka State Commission for Protection of Child Rights (KCPCR) late on Wednesday and registered their formal complaints, even as ongoing investigations into the Marathahalli nursery school sexual assault incident has revealed that the accused Mr. Manjunath was a serial predator and that the number of kids subjected to sexual assault by the accused over the last one year could be as shockingly high as 20, sources at multiple investigative agencies probing the case told Deccan Chronicle.

According to one officer, since the news of incident broke, a number of parents had approached them to inform them that their children had also been subjected to sexual harassment. 'We are investigating each case," sources said.

While police said that no FIRs has been registered in regard to last two sexual assaults thus far for which complaints have been received, the mother of a three year old boy who she claimed had been assaulted by the supervisor only a few days ago, staged a protest in front of the school premises on Thursday.

"My son has been complaining of pain in his private parts and we had put it down to his not wanting to go to school, " she said, part of a growing number of parents calling for Mr. Manjunath, the accused, who has thus far been detained, to be formally arrested and prosecuted for his crimes. "When we finally took my son to a doctor, we were told to our shock that he had been sodomised. Our son has identified his attacker as 'uncle.' " Late on Wednesday evening, the parents of yet another girl child from the pre-school also approached KCPCR and lodged a complaint of sexual assault on their child by the same accused.