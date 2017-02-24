 LIVE !  :  Mitchell Starc has pushed India on backfoot as he dismissed Cheteshwar Pujara and Virat Kohli in an over. (Photo: AP) Live| India vs Australia 1st Test Day 2: Starc on a roll, India 3 down
 
Nation, Crime

School for scandal: Sexual predator attacked 20 kids in Bengaluru

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | SHRINIVASA M
Published Feb 24, 2017, 3:14 am IST
Updated Feb 24, 2017, 10:46 am IST
No FIRs has been registered in regard to last two sexual assaults.
According to one officer, since the news of incident broke, a number of parents had approached them to inform them that their children had also been subjected to sexual harassment (Representational image)
 According to one officer, since the news of incident broke, a number of parents had approached them to inform them that their children had also been subjected to sexual harassment (Representational image)

Bengaluru: Two more toddlers at the Marathahalli pre-school have been sexually assaulted by the live-in-supervisor, alleged parents who have approached the Karnataka State Commission for Protection of Child Rights (KCPCR) late on Wednesday and registered their formal complaints, even as  ongoing investigations into the Marathahalli nursery school sexual assault incident has revealed that the accused Mr. Manjunath was a serial predator and that the number of kids subjected to sexual assault by the accused over the last one year could be as shockingly high as 20, sources at multiple investigative agencies probing the case told Deccan Chronicle.

According to one officer, since the news of incident broke, a number of parents had approached them to inform them that their children had also been subjected to sexual harassment. 'We are investigating each case," sources said.

While police said that no FIRs has been registered in regard to last two sexual assaults thus far for which complaints have been received, the mother of a three year old boy who she claimed had been assaulted by the supervisor only a few days ago, staged a protest in front of the school premises on Thursday.

"My son has been complaining of pain in his private parts and we had put it down to his not wanting to go to school, " she said, part of a growing number of parents calling for Mr. Manjunath, the accused, who has thus far been detained, to be formally arrested and prosecuted for his crimes.  "When we finally took my son to a doctor, we were told to our shock that he had been sodomised. Our son has identified his attacker as 'uncle.' " Late on Wednesday evening, the parents of yet another girl child from the pre-school also approached KCPCR  and lodged a complaint of sexual assault on their child by the same accused.

Tags: sexual predator
Location: India, Karnataka, Bengaluru

Related Stories

Police registered a case under section 21 of the POCSO act against the school management. (Representational image)

Bengaluru: POCSO charges filed against Bellandur school management

Protests against the school authorities meanwhile continued even on Thursday.
24 Feb 2017 4:16 AM

Entertainment Gallery

Several stars from the film industry were spotted arriving for a screening of 'Rangoon' late Wednesday in Mumbai. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Bollywood celebrities come out to watch Rangoon
Salman Khan's rumoured girlfriend Iulia Vantur was spotted at the music launch of Mahesh Manjrekar's film 'Rubik's Cube' on Wednesday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Iulia joins Salman as he launches music of Mahesh Manjrekar's film
Akshay Kumar interacted with the media in Mumbai on Wednesday to celebrate the success of his latest film 'Jolly LLB 2'. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Akshay Kumar celebrates Jolly LLB 2 success in style
Numerous celebrities were spotted at various areas in Mumbai on Tuesday as they stepped out to vote for the BMC elections. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

BMC polls: Celebs proudly step out and cast their votes
Numerous celebrities were seen at a screening of the film 'Rangoon' held late Tuesday in Mumbai. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Rangoon team hosts screening for Bollywood celebrities
Paparazzi captured Bollywood stars at various events and locations on Monday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Alia, Varun, Sidharth, Parineeti, Shruti, other stars grab attention
ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Apple’s gift to Steve Jobs on his 62nd birthday

Apple co-founder Steve Jobs died on October 5, 2011 at 56 due to cancer.
 

WhatsApp 'Status' goes live, now available for all users

(Representational image/Pixabay)
 

Video | iPhone 7 explodes, Apple to investigate the matter

(Image: Brianna Olivas/Twitter)
 

World’s heaviest woman loses 50 kilos in 12 days

Eman Ahmed who weighs 500 kilograms hadn't moved from her bed for the past 25 years before she came to Mumbai for the operation. (Photo: AFP)
 

'Ring of fire' eclipse treat for southern skygazers

The Sun will all but disappear as the Moon crosses its path. (Representational image)
 

Live| India vs Australia 1st Test Day 2: Starc on a roll, India 3 down

Mitchell Starc has pushed India on backfoot as he dismissed Cheteshwar Pujara and Virat Kohli in an over. (Photo: AP)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Crime

Attacked, shamed by moral police on V-Day, young man kills self in Kerala

Image for representational purpose only

Bengaluru: POCSO charges filed against Bellandur school management

Police registered a case under section 21 of the POCSO act against the school management. (Representational image)

Bengaluru: Khokhar murder case solved; routine arrest leads to prize catch

Parvez Hamilton Khokhar

Man behind Freedom 251 mobile phone detained for fraud

Director of Ringing Bells, Mohit Goel with CEO, Dhaarna Goel during the launch of Smartphone-Ringing Bells Freedom 251. (Photo: PTI/File)

Mizoram: Myanmarese nationals held for smuggling heroin

Representational Image. (Photo: Pixabay)
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2017 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham