Nation, Crime

Kerala molestation: Plan to surrender fails as ‘Pulsar’ Suni held at court

DECCAN CHRONICLE.
Published Feb 24, 2017, 2:34 am IST
Updated Feb 24, 2017, 3:00 am IST
The carefully designed plan failed as the magistrate had gone for lunch adjourning the court minutes before the accused reached the spot.
Sunil aka ‘Pulsar’ Suni
 Sunil aka ‘Pulsar’ Suni

Kochi: The police team probing the abduction and assault of a popular woman film actor heaved a sigh of relief as they managed to drag out Sunil — aka ‘Pulsar’ Suni — and Vijeesh, the prime accused in the case, on Thursday, from a room of the Additional Chief Judicial Magistrate Court (ACJM) in Kochi minutes before the duo surrendered before the magistrate. The two were dragged out after a scuffle at around 1.10 pm after they managed to sneak into the room with the intention of surrendering before the magistrate.

The carefully designed plan failed as the magistrate had gone for lunch adjourning the court minutes before the accused reached the spot. The two appeared in court wearing black trousers and white shirts, usually worn by advocates, as a camouflage to hoodwink the police.  

A police team headed by central circle inspector A. Ananthlal reached the spot and overpowered the two despite an attempt by the advocates to prevent police action.

Although the police took them into custody they remained clueless about how the two managed to reach the court premise despite the vigil. The two came to the court on a bike with helmets through the gate of a Siva Temple nearby and left the bike there before scaling the compound wall to reach the court.

Soon after entering the premises the accused rushed to the courtroom and after reaching they took off the jackets, bags and helmets and stood next to the witness box. When the police moved in they resisted arrest. In the melee Sunil fell and the police dragged him along the court’s steps to a vehicle parked outside.

Sunil’s counsel later submitted a petition to the ACJM alleging police high handedness in taking the two into custody especially when they came to surrender. ACJM Siju Sheikh ordered Ernakulam Central police to hand over the accused to the investigation officer of the case.

Tags: kerala actress molestation
Location: India, Telangana, Hyderabad

Lifestyle Gallery

Leoni and Mattias tweeted to each other about a tutorial video and they fell in love and are now travelling the world. (Photo: Instagram/theleoniesiee)

Teenagers fall in love over Twitter and travel the world
Prankster Obvious Plant stealthily made funny identication cards to encourage people to adopt cats at the Sante D'Or Animal Rescue. (Photo: Facebook/ObviousPlant)

Prankster gives witty intros to cats up for adoption
Sleep Paralysis is a condition where people find it unable to move and react to terrifying nightmares (Photo: Instagram)

Man with sleep paralysis documents dreams in dark photo series
Maslenitsa is also known as Pancake Week and is a traditional Russian holiday marking the end of winter that dates back to pagan times (Photo: AP)

Centuries old tradition of Pancake Week marks end of winter in Russia
Trump gets Photoshop treatment once again as Redditors decided to image Tiny Trump in hillarious settings (Photo: Reddit)

This new Photoshop trend about 'Tiny Trumps' will crack you up
The Pacific Ridley sea turtles come annually to lay over 110 eggs each at the Rushikulya beach in Bhubaneshwar. (Photo: AFP)

Olive Ridley turtles nest at Rushikulya beach in Bhubaneshwar
ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Sushma Swaraj scolds Navy officer on Twitter, rescues him from Yemen

External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj (Photo: File/AP)
 

Watch: Superman Wriddhiman Saha pulls off a stunning catch against Australia

Wriddhiman Saha dived in the Superman style to pluck the ball out of the thin air. (Photo: Screengrab)
 

Swedish citizen jailed for Facebook call to fund Islamic State

Representational Image.
 

Bombay HC orders Rangoon makers to deposit 2 cr in copyright infringement battle

A still from the film.
 

Hyderabad man inspires people to carry two extra rotis for the hungry

Azhar Maqsusi, 37, has started a campaign called 'Do Roti' encouraging people to carry two extra rotis to work and feed hungry people on the way. (Photo: Facebook/Azhar Maqsusi)
 

Rajasthan: BJP MLA drives tractor to Assembly to thank CM Raje

Rajasthan Chief Minister Vasundhara Raje (Photo: PTI)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Crime

Man behind Freedom 251 mobile phone detained for fraud

Director of Ringing Bells, Mohit Goel with CEO, Dhaarna Goel during the launch of Smartphone-Ringing Bells Freedom 251. (Photo: PTI/File)

Mizoram: Myanmarese nationals held for smuggling heroin

Representational Image. (Photo: Pixabay)

Hyderabad: Delhi duo nabbed for cheating

Jet Airways Plane

Bijnor: Man attacks girl with chilli powder, second time in 3 months

(Representational Image)

IAF man kills colleague, cuts body into pieces; stores it in polythene bags

Sulesh Kumar has confessed to his crime and claimed his motivation was Sulesh’s illict sexual relationship with his wife Anuradha. (Photo: Representational Image)
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2017 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham