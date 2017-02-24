Kerala molestation: Plan to surrender fails as ‘Pulsar’ Suni held at court

Kochi: The police team probing the abduction and assault of a popular woman film actor heaved a sigh of relief as they managed to drag out Sunil — aka ‘Pulsar’ Suni — and Vijeesh, the prime accused in the case, on Thursday, from a room of the Additional Chief Judicial Magistrate Court (ACJM) in Kochi minutes before the duo surrendered before the magistrate. The two were dragged out after a scuffle at around 1.10 pm after they managed to sneak into the room with the intention of surrendering before the magistrate.

The carefully designed plan failed as the magistrate had gone for lunch adjourning the court minutes before the accused reached the spot. The two appeared in court wearing black trousers and white shirts, usually worn by advocates, as a camouflage to hoodwink the police.

A police team headed by central circle inspector A. Ananthlal reached the spot and overpowered the two despite an attempt by the advocates to prevent police action.

Although the police took them into custody they remained clueless about how the two managed to reach the court premise despite the vigil. The two came to the court on a bike with helmets through the gate of a Siva Temple nearby and left the bike there before scaling the compound wall to reach the court.

Soon after entering the premises the accused rushed to the courtroom and after reaching they took off the jackets, bags and helmets and stood next to the witness box. When the police moved in they resisted arrest. In the melee Sunil fell and the police dragged him along the court’s steps to a vehicle parked outside.

Sunil’s counsel later submitted a petition to the ACJM alleging police high handedness in taking the two into custody especially when they came to surrender. ACJM Siju Sheikh ordered Ernakulam Central police to hand over the accused to the investigation officer of the case.