TN: Paramour, 3 others held for gangraping, killing pregnant Dalit girl

Published Jan 24, 2017, 4:15 pm IST
Updated Jan 24, 2017, 4:16 pm IST
The prime accused and the victim were in a relationship for the past one year, following which she became pregnant.
The victim's body was found by the police in a decomposed state with her hands tied behind her on January 14.
 

Ariyalur (Tamil Nadu): Four people were arrested by police for gangraping and killing a 17-year-old Dalit girl, and dumping her body in a well in Ariyalur this month. The arrested have been remanded in judicial custody.

According to a report, the victim’s body was found by the police in a decomposed state with her hands tied behind her on January 14.

The victim was in a relationship with the prime accused in the case, Manikandan, for the past one year. The couple met each other when they worked together. The victim was a daily wage labourer while Manikandan worked as a mason. Manikandan, belonging to the Vanniyar caste, was also the union secretary of right-wing Hindu Munnani party.

The victim was kidnapped on December 26, and was gang-raped after three days by Manikandan and three of his friends. Her body was dumped in a well at keezha Maligai village. The victim was a month-and-half pregnant.

According to police, the girl’s pregnancy was the cause of altercation between the couple. While the victim wanted to get married to Manikandan, he wanted her to abort the child.

Manikandan’s friends were identified as Thirumurgan, Manivannan, and Vetichelvan. While Manikandan confessed to the crime and was arrested on January 14, his friends were arrested the next day.

