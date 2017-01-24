Nation, Current Affairs

Wildlife smuggling racket: UP cops grill Hyderabad's top pet shop owner

DECCAN CHRONICLE.
Published Jan 24, 2017, 12:46 am IST
Updated Jan 24, 2017, 2:29 am IST
Furs and Feathers owner says it’s a case of mistaken identity.
Mr Sohail’s name came up when the Mirzapur police was investigating a city resident identified as Mohammed Arif, in a case of trafficking of five caracals and a leopard.
 Mr Sohail’s name came up when the Mirzapur police was investigating a city resident identified as Mohammed Arif, in a case of trafficking of five caracals and a leopard.

Hyderabad: Mr S.A. Sohail, the owner of the high-profile Fur and Feathers, the shop selling exotic birds at Banjara Hills, was questioned on Monday by the Mirzapur, Uttar Pradesh police and forest department officials who are investigating an Indo-Nepal wildlife smuggling racket.

Mr Sohail’s name came up when the Mirzapur police was investigating a city resident identified as Mohammed Arif, in a case of trafficking of five caracals and a leopard.

Mr Sohail told this newspaper, “Uttar Pradesh police and forest officials questioned me. There was some confusion and it was a case of mistaken identity. They were asking about one Abdul Rehman whom I do not know. I have nothing to do with the illegal wildlife trade and I am very much available in the city for investigators.”

UP divisional forest officer K.K. Pandey, who was involved in the operation, said, “A team of Mirzapur police has gone to Hyderabad to nab the kingpin. Sohail’s name did come up during the investigation. The racket is connected to Nepal.”
South Zone DCP V. Satyanarayana said the UP police was looking for three persons — S.A. Sohail, Raheem and Abdul Rehman — in connection with their case.

During a search operation, South Zone police recently found a mini zoo at the house of Rafeeq and his son, Mr Sohail, which included a llama and an ostrich.

In 2013, Mr Sohail was found to be in possession of peafowl, which is illegal under the Wildlife Act. Former anti-poaching squad deputy range officer S.K. Baba Quader Vali said Mr Sohail’s house in Kalpattar had been raided in May 2013 and 12 peafowl were rescued and a chargesheet filed against him. Asked about the case, Mr Sohail said, “The case is still going on. They were all exotic peafowl and exempted under the Indian law." Mr Sohail said he had earlier gifted baby ostriches to the Nehru Zoological Park at Hyderabad.

Unaware of exotic bird sale says, Zoo curator
Exotic birds are non Indian species that are imported and sold in India legally by Mr Sohail and several other bird sellers, whereas the caracal is an Indian protected species and can't be traded.

Former director of Zoos and Parks P. Mallikarjuna Rao said, “The zoo used to get exotic birds from Fur and Feathers owned by Mr Sohail.”

Nehru Zoo curator Shivani Dongra said, “We haven’t purchased any birds recently. I am not aware of purchases previously. If it happened earlier without the knowledge of sellers in other activities we are not going to encourage it. We will inform the forest department about the same.”

Tags: selling exotic birds, s.a. sohail
Location: India, Telangana, Hyderabad

Technology Gallery

Samsung, in their investigation, concluded faulty battery design to be responsible for the Galaxy Note 7 incidents that made the company to recall 96 per cent of the sold units. (Photo Credits: Screengrab from a YouTube video by Samsung.)

A tour of Samsung’s Galaxy Note 7 testing lab
2007: Apple CEO Steve Jobs unveiling the first iPhone, the iPhone 2G. (Photo: AFP)

Apple iPhone: A decade of evolution
The CES 2017 has been a little different this year. With rising innovations in technology from AR/VR to connected devices and new smartphones to home appliances, the gadget show in Las Vegas has the world tuned in. Check out some of the excitement that showcased on January 6, 2017.

CES: A cocktail of gadgets and technologies showcased in 2017
Top 10 photographs taken from drones providing you with a bird's-eye view. These photos were originally collected and posted by Dronestagram.

Drone photography: Bird's-eye view
The Pokemon Go phenomenon had taken the world by storm. Since its launch in July this year, some bizarre real-life incidents were encountered by many users who had played the game. Here are some weirdest incidents that happened during the year.

Yearender 2016: Pokemon Go blurs line between game and reality
The latest entrant in the online streaming video service arena has brought out an offer that consumers just cannot refuse.

Yearender 2016: Popular Video Streaming Services
ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Jackie Chan meets Salman Khan and the two are absolutely adorable together!

The two superstars seem to be bonding really well.
 

I had a crush on Shraddha Kapoor, admits Tiger Shroff

Tiger was last seen in 'A Flying Jatt'.
 

Watch: MS Dhoni's ‘Special’ Gift to Virat Kohli: Series winning match ball

Virat Kohli took over as the captain of Team India after Mahendra Singh Dhoni relinquished his limited overs captaincy, earlier this month. (Photo: BCCI)
 

5 things Virat Kohli & co. need to improve before the Champions Trophy

As India are not set to play any ODIs for the next five months, Virat Kohli and co. need to improve on certain aspects. (Photo: BCCI)
 

Watch: SRK's on a train to Delhi, stops midway and fans can't handle it

Shah Rukh snapped entering the train amid much fanfare.
 

Video of Pervez Musharraf dancing to 'Dilli wali Girlfriend' goes viral

Former pakistani President Pervez Musharraf. (Photo: File)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Supreme Court dismisses PIL on Budget date

Supreme Court of India

Woman railway employee says no to duet, put on notice

The memo was revoked after an uproar on Twitter and Facebook.

Supreme Court takes up cell user verification

Supreme Court of India

SC orders probe against ex-CBI chief in coal scam

Former CBI director Ranjit Sinha (Photo: PTI/File)

Jats arrive in Uttar Pradesh, will take on BJP

BJP President Amit Shah (Photo: PTI)
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2017 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham