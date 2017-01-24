Nation, Crime

Delhi: Speeding BMW rams into Uber cab killing its driver

PTI
Published Jan 24, 2017, 7:55 am IST
Updated Jan 24, 2017, 8:01 am IST
The driver was a 24-year-old who works for a MNC company in Gurgaon.
Representational Picture (Photo: File)
 Representational Picture (Photo: File)

New Delhi: In yet another hit-and run-case, a 30-year-old Uber cab driver was killed after a speeding BMW luxury rammed into his vehicle in South Delhi's Munirka late last night.

The deceased has been identified as Nazrul Islam, a resident of Murshidabad in West Bengal, who was the only earning member of a family of five -- his two children, wife and his grandmother.

24-year-old MNC employee Shoaib Kohli, who was driving the speeding BMW X5 bearing a Chandigarh registration number, works at an MNC in Gurgaon. He had managed to flee after the incident which took place at 11:30 pm last night but was arrested on Tuesday.

Police said the owner of the BMW is Kohli's mother Shehnaz Kohli, who is a member of the Delhi Gymkhana Club, and the family resides at the posh Panchsheel Enclave in South Delhi.

During, interrogation, Kohli denied driving in an intoxicated state.

Nazrul was rushed to AIIMS Trauma Centre where he was declared brought dead, police said. He was living in Gurgaon and it was his first day at Uber on Monday night, said police.

Kohli was on his way to Vasant Vihar when he lost control of the car and rammed it into the WagonR cab, police said.

Scores of cab drivers protested outside the Vasant Vihar police station, demanding harsh punishment for the BMW driver and compensation for the victim's family.

During questioning, Kohli told police that Nazrul had suddenly applied brakes due to which his BMW rammed into the WagonR. He had ran away fearing that he may be lynched by the mob, the police said.

A case under sections 279( Rash driving or riding on a public way) and 304A (causing death by negligence) of the IPC has been registered against the accused at the Vasant Vihar police station.

Police said both the cars were moving from Kalkaji to Vasant Vihar.

The police have accessed CCTV footage near the accident site. The impact of the collision was such that the rear portion of the WagonR was completely destroyed.

The Wagon R was dragged for a few metres and was completely mangled.

An eyewitness said he heard a sound "like a bomb blast" and made a call to police.

Nazrul was working as a driver for a private company but when he had gone to his village, he lost that job, said his distant relative Minazul.

After Nazrul returned, he joined Uber and it was his first day in the job, his relative said.

One of his children is studying in class II in a government school while the other is in playschool. Nazrul's wife works as a domestic help.

Tags: uber cab, car accident, mnc employee
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi

Technology Gallery

Samsung, in their investigation, concluded faulty battery design to be responsible for the Galaxy Note 7 incidents that made the company to recall 96 per cent of the sold units. (Photo Credits: Screengrab from a YouTube video by Samsung.)

A tour of Samsung’s Galaxy Note 7 testing lab
2007: Apple CEO Steve Jobs unveiling the first iPhone, the iPhone 2G. (Photo: AFP)

Apple iPhone: A decade of evolution
The CES 2017 has been a little different this year. With rising innovations in technology from AR/VR to connected devices and new smartphones to home appliances, the gadget show in Las Vegas has the world tuned in. Check out some of the excitement that showcased on January 6, 2017.

CES: A cocktail of gadgets and technologies showcased in 2017
Top 10 photographs taken from drones providing you with a bird's-eye view. These photos were originally collected and posted by Dronestagram.

Drone photography: Bird's-eye view
The Pokemon Go phenomenon had taken the world by storm. Since its launch in July this year, some bizarre real-life incidents were encountered by many users who had played the game. Here are some weirdest incidents that happened during the year.

Yearender 2016: Pokemon Go blurs line between game and reality
The latest entrant in the online streaming video service arena has brought out an offer that consumers just cannot refuse.

Yearender 2016: Popular Video Streaming Services
ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Mumbai-based family cries of ‘ghost attack’ in Hyderabad lodge

The police searched the lodge but found nothing. (Representational Image)
 

Jackie Chan meets Salman Khan and the two are absolutely adorable together!

The two superstars seem to be bonding really well.
 

I had a crush on Shraddha Kapoor, admits Tiger Shroff

Tiger was last seen in 'A Flying Jatt'.
 

Watch: MS Dhoni's ‘Special’ Gift to Virat Kohli: Series winning match ball

Virat Kohli took over as the captain of Team India after Mahendra Singh Dhoni relinquished his limited overs captaincy, earlier this month. (Photo: BCCI)
 

5 things Virat Kohli & co. need to improve before the Champions Trophy

As India are not set to play any ODIs for the next five months, Virat Kohli and co. need to improve on certain aspects. (Photo: BCCI)
 

Watch: SRK's on a train to Delhi, stops midway and fans can't handle it

Shah Rukh snapped entering the train amid much fanfare.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Crime

Goa: BJP minister booked after woman alleges molestation

(Representational Image)

Clarify why ED Director's tenure is not two years: SC asks Govt

Supreme Court of India (Photo: PTI)

Nashik: 75-year-old sexually assaults 3-year-old great-granddaughter, held

The members of the family had gone out and the girl and her great grand-father were alone in the house. (Photo: Representational Image)

Newborn girl decapitated and dumped in Thane

Representional Image. (Photo: File)

SC issues notice to Centre over rising concern on drug trafficking

Representational Image. (Photo: Pixabay)
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2017 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham