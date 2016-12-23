Nation, Crime

Rajasthan: Cop kills woman, informs PCR about 2 bodies in car, shoots self

PTI
Published Dec 23, 2016, 2:51 pm IST
Updated Dec 23, 2016, 2:53 pm IST
Jaipur: An additional superintendent of police of the Anti-Terrorist squad of Rajasthan Police allegedly shot himself dead after killing a woman on the outskirts of the city, police said on Friday.

Before killing himself with his service revolver, Ashish Prabhakar also allegedly shot dead a woman in his car. The bodies were recovered from his car Thursday night in Shivdaspura area, police said.

Prabhakar was disturbed for the last few days and left office early on Thursday evening and went to Shivdaspura area, they said.

Prima facie, Prabhakar shot the woman dead after some quarrel before allegedly committing suicide inside the car. He had also made a call to the police control room, saying two bodies were lying in a car, before taking the extreme step.

Efforts are on to identify the woman.

The bodies have been shifted to a hospital for post-mortem and the matter is being investigated, the police said.

Location: India, Rajasthan, Jaipur

