Nation, Crime

K'taka: Kidnappers demand Rs 20 lakh as boy's ransom, say ‘OK’ to old notes

DECCAN CHRONICLE
Published Nov 23, 2016, 2:43 pm IST
Updated Nov 23, 2016, 2:58 pm IST
Police arrested the kidnappers and handed over the boy who escaped the ordeal with minor injuries.
The kidnappers had tied the boy's hands and legs. (Representational Image)
 The kidnappers had tied the boy's hands and legs. (Representational Image)

Bengaluru: A 12-year-old boy was kidnapped by four men in Karnataka’s Kalaburagi district while he was on his way to a music class with a friend. The men demanded Rs 20 lakhs as ransom and told the boy’s parents that they could pay the amount in old notes of Rs 500 and Rs 1000.

According to a report, Devakumar was stopped on his way to his class by men who were in an auto. The men asked the boy for directions to a hospital and got him to get inside the vehicle to guide them.

As soon as Devakumar got inside the auto, the men tied him up and kidnapped him. He was taken to a place in Kapanur, which is an industrial area. The men intimidated the young boy and made him give them his parents’ number and made an extortion call. 

Due to the recent demonetisation of Rs 500, Rs 1000 notes, the kidnappers realised his parents may have difficulty in paying them cash, so they told Devakumar’s distraught father that he could pay the ransom of Rs 20 lakhs in old notes.

The boy was however rescued by the Karnataka police and was handed over to his parents. Kalaburagi SP Shashikumar said that the kidnappers hit the boy with a sharp object, leading to minor injuries.

The kidnappers have been arrested and were identified as Shridhar Shivasharanappa Sangolagi, Vinod Ashok Kotagi and Vijaya Dashrath Kotga.

According to police, all the culprits were in their early 20s and had planned the kidnapping to pay off loans they had taken from various people. The men owed people a total of Rs 6 lakhs and were planning to go on an extravagant holiday to Goa with the remaining ransom money.

Tags: kidnapping, old notes, rs 1000, karnataka police
Location: India, Karnataka, Bengaluru

Sports Gallery

India managed to wrap-up the England innings after Lunch, on the last day fo the fifth Test. (Photo: AP)

India vs England: Top 5 performers from the Vizag Test
The historic result came in front of a packed house at one of America's most iconic sporting venues -- after eight years of legislative wrangling finally saw the state of New York lift its long-running ban of professional MMA in April. (Photo: AP)

UFC: Conor McGregor bags 2nd title, creates history
While England coach Trevor Bayliss has suggested there are good players in the Indian side in addition to Virat Kohli and R Ashwin, the duo’s performance will play a big role in determining the future of the series. Here are six cricketers to watch out for from the five-match Test series. (Photo: BCCI)

India vs England: 6 players to watch out for in Test series
Bengaluru FC scripted history on Wednesday as they became the first Indian side to enter AFC Cup final. (Photo: Bengaluru FC)

AFC Cup: Bengaluru FC create history at Kanteerava Stadium
P V Sindhu, John Abraham, Nita Ambani, Sachin Tendulkar, Abhishek Bachchan, M S Dhoni and Jacqueline Fernandez during the opening ceremony of the Indian Super League (ISL).

ISL opening ceremony: PV Sindhu, MS Dhoni, Sachin grace the stage
The third edition of the Indian Super League kicks off this weekend. We at Deccan Chronicle take a look at the top five players to watch during the 2016 ISL. (Photo: AP / PTI / ISL)

ISL 2016: Five players to watch out for
ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

'Go to hell Dil'? Too girly. I'm too macho to say that: Shah Rukh Khan

SRK and Alia are working together for the very first time.
 

Video: Barack Obama praises Ellen DeGeneres for her contribution to gay rights

Obama lauded her courage for coming out (Photo: AP)
 

Watch: Ranveer and Vaani's Befikre Bhangra in Khulke Dulke is a colourful delight

Screengrabs from the video
 

Exclusive:‘Kahaani 2’ makers think ‘Wajah Tum Ho’ is no threat, release date a plan?

A still from 'Kahaani 2: Durga Rani Singh'. 'Kahaani 2' was supposed to release on November 25, same day as SRK-Alia Bhatt starrer 'Dear Zindagi, but the producers changed it to December 2 as the Bhatt family is 'like family to them'.
 

Tubelight diaries: Kabir Khan recreates Manali's charm in Mumbai for Salman

Salman Khan snapped with his co-star Zhu Zhu.
 

Indian-American boy wins $100K in top US quiz show

Sharath won the game by the slimmest of margins: one dollar, a media release said. (Photo: Videograb)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Crime

Delhi: Man confesses to raping 3-yr-old, dumping her in pit; arrested

(Representational Image)

Noida: 3 unidentified persons kidnap man, gangrape him

Representational Image.

ISIS recruit Abu got Rs 80,000 scholarship from Zakir Naik foundation: NIA

Abu Anas

Gujarat: Paan shop owner gets 'fake' Rs 2,000 note

New notes of Rs 2000 issued by the Reserve Bank of India. (Photo: PTI)

2 Nigerians cheat Hyderabad woman of Rs 3.5 lakh under pretext of sending her gift

According to police, the woman received a friend request on her
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2016 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham