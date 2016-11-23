5 foreign nationals assault, threaten female crew on Air India flight; booked

New Delhi: Five foreign nationals have been booked for allegedly misbehaving with Air India cabin crew onboard the national carrier's city-bound flight from Sydney, police said today.

Action has been taken against the five foreign nationals for misbehaving with the crew of Air India flight AI 301 from Sydney to Delhi, an Air India official said today.

The complaint was filed after the flight landed at the Indira Gandhi international Airport (IGIA) here yesterday, the official said.

"A PCR call was received at the IGIA Police Station regarding quarrel with a woman. On enquiry, complainant, a woman crew member of Air India alleged that some passengers misbehaved, threatened and assaulted her when the flight was on its way to Delhi from Sydney," a senior Police official said.

Of the five passengers against whom complaint was filed, three are Australian nationals while one each from New Zealand and Italy, the police official said.

Accordingly action under rule 22 of Aircraft act has been taken against these five foreign nationals, he added.