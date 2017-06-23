Nation, Crime

Telangana: Executive live streams sex on Skype, nabbed

DECCAN CHRONICLE.
Published Jun 23, 2017, 7:32 am IST
Updated Jun 23, 2017, 7:32 am IST
Chaitanya was addicted to porn.
Video clips of the couple having sex and her bathing videos were shared live through Skype.
Hyderabad: A 28-year-old employee of a city-based digital marketing firm who shared his intimate moments with his wife and her naked videos to an online friend from Chennai through Skype was arrested by Cyberabad Cybercrime police on Thursday. The man Akula Krishna Chaitanya's wife filed a complaint with cybercrime police stating that she forcibly took his mobile phone and found vulgar messages, naked pictures and chats about her. She also found that video clips of the couple having sex and her bathing videos were shared live through Skype.

Police found that Chaitanya was addicted to porn videos and also engaged in sex chats on porn sites. Around 20 days ago he met one Sriman in a chatroom and exchanged Skype IDs with each other. On June 11, he created a Skype account using his mobile phone number and started chatting with Sriman through Skype. After exchanging personal information and knowing each other they struck a deal to share semi-nude and nude pictures of their wives through Skype.

“Accordingly, he started taking his wife’s pictures while she was bathing, sleeping, changing clothes and also live streamed their sexual sessions through Skype to his online friend Sriman,” Cyberabad police said. Police found the couple got married 15 months ago and since then he had been harassing her. Chaitanya also clicked his wife’s pictures and videos without her knowledge and never allowed her to access his mobile phone and always kept it away from her. Krishna Chaitanya was remanded to custody.

Tags: cyber crime, skype
Location: India, Telangana, Hyderabad

