Nation, Crime

Bengaluru: Brothers forge Sushma Swaraj’s signature for passports

DECCAN CHRONICLE.
Published Apr 23, 2017, 3:34 am IST
Updated Apr 23, 2017, 3:49 am IST
The accused, Surya Roshan, 21, and Arya Roshan, 27, are residents of Sarakki Main Road in J.P. Nagar.
External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj
 External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj

Bengaluru: The Koramangala police have arrested two brothers who allegedly created fake recommendation letter from External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj to get their passports.

The accused, Surya Roshan, 21, and Arya Roshan, 27, are residents of Sarakki Main Road in J.P. Nagar.

The duo had applied for their passports and as officials found the documents suspicious, they had summoned the brothers to the passport office for verification. Scared that their application would be rejected, Surya made a fake recommendation letter which had the External Affairs Minister Mrs. Sushma Swaraj’s picture and her forged signature. They also sent a fake letter through post that had her Personal Secretary Satish Chandra Gupta’s forged signature, asking officials to issue the passports.

“As it was suspicious, the RPO officials took up the matter seriously and enquired with the Ministry of External Affairs and found out that they were fake recommendation letters. They asked the accused applicants to be present in the RPO for verification, and also informed the local police. When the accused arrived at the RPO on April 10, they were arrested. The police searched their house and found Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s forged signature on a paper, Central Vigilance Commission’s fake letter and fake letterheads in the name of several other officials and politicians,” the police said.

“Surya has completed PU, pursued web designing and some other computer courses, but was unemployed. He used this knowledge to forge documents. Arya, who has completed SSLC, used to do small roles in TV serials and films. They had applied for passports in 2012, but were rejected as they had changed their names and hadn’t submitted the documents. They applied again in 2017 and scared that their passports would be rejected again, they created fake documents,” the police said.

Tags: external affairs minister sushma swaraj
Location: India, Karnataka, Bengaluru

Sports Gallery

With the Boder-Gavaskar Trophy tied at 1-1, India arrived in Dharamshala ahead of their fourth and final Test against Australia, on Tuesday. (Photo: PTI/ BCCI/ Twitter)

In Pictures: Virat Kohli & co. arrive in picturesque hillside for Dharamshala Test
The Indian Premier League (IPL) 2017 player’s auction took place on Monday, in Bengaluru. A total of Rs 91.5 crore was spent by 8 franchises to buy 66 players, including 27 overseas players. Ben Stokes was the most expensive player at the auction, while Karn Sharma was the most expensive Indian. (Photo: BCCI)

IPL 2017 auction: Top 10 most expensive players
Virat Kohli-led Indian cricket team extended their unbeaten run in Test cricket to 19 games and clinched their sixth consecutive Test series win after securing a 208-run win over Bangladesh in the one-off Test in Hyderabad. Here are some of the top performers fro the Test. (Photo: BCCI)

Top performers from India versus Bangladesh Test in Hyderabad
Yuvraj Singh famously survived cancer six years back, to make a successful return to the playing field. His prolonged career in cricket continues to give a lot of hope to cancer patients. (Photo: PTI)

World Cancer Day: 5 athletes who beat cancer to return to the sporting arena
Roger Federer holds aloft the Australian Open trophy.

In pics: The best of Australian Open 2017
Tanzania’s Alphonce Simbu stole the show in the men’s race, clocking in at two hours, nine minutes, and 32 seconds. (Photo: DC/ Rajesh Jadhav)

In Pics: The best moments from the Mumbai Marathon 2017
ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Harsh Goenka tweets on MS Dhoni as Rising Pune Supergiant's beat Sunrisers Hyderabad

Harsh Goenka, brother of RPS team owner's brother Sanjeev Goenka, was earlier slammed by MS Dhoni fans for his criticism towards former India skipper.
 

Chennai’s Express Avenue mall gets 85kg robot to greet visitor

The EA-BOT, a five-feet robot, is equipped with 22-inch screen that will help the guests visiting the mall (Photo: Facebook)
 

Alia Bhatt to star opposite Shah Rukh Khan in Aanand L Rai’s film?

Alia Bhatt with Shah Rukh Khan and Aanand L Rai at Dubai airport.
 

Finally, Priyanka Chopra is back in the city!

Priyanka Chopra waves through her fans at the airport. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)
 

Samsung’s Galaxy S8 can possibly run Windows 10

In the real world, a lot of adaptation has to be made for Windows 10 on a palm-sized device. (image:bgr.com)
 

WhatsApp update: You can now ask Siri to read out your WhatApp msgs

The update is 88.8MB in size and is available on the App store.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Crime

Hyderabad: Two betting rackets busted, 2 held

The south zone task force busted two cricket betting rackets and arrested two organisers,(Representational Image)

Hyderabad: Four cops attached to commissoner’s office

Officials record the statement of Narsimha, the brother of Akkineni Ganesh, who died on Friday. (Photo: DC)

Hyderabad: 4 arrested with scrapped currency worth Rs 42.7 Lakh

The four people who were arrested on Saturday with old currency worth Rs 42,70,000. (Photo: DC)

Hyderabad: Housewife, 20, jumps to her death

They were having arguments regarding dowry. Nitika came to stay with her parents four days back. She jumped from the second floor,” said inspector P. Murali Krishna. (Representational image)

Hyderabad: Dowry claims 1 more life

Unable to bear the torture of her techie husband and in-laws for dowry, a 25-year-old housewife committed suicide on Friday.(Representational image)
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2017 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham