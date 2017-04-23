Bengaluru: Brothers forge Sushma Swaraj’s signature for passports

Bengaluru: The Koramangala police have arrested two brothers who allegedly created fake recommendation letter from External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj to get their passports.

The accused, Surya Roshan, 21, and Arya Roshan, 27, are residents of Sarakki Main Road in J.P. Nagar.

The duo had applied for their passports and as officials found the documents suspicious, they had summoned the brothers to the passport office for verification. Scared that their application would be rejected, Surya made a fake recommendation letter which had the External Affairs Minister Mrs. Sushma Swaraj’s picture and her forged signature. They also sent a fake letter through post that had her Personal Secretary Satish Chandra Gupta’s forged signature, asking officials to issue the passports.

“As it was suspicious, the RPO officials took up the matter seriously and enquired with the Ministry of External Affairs and found out that they were fake recommendation letters. They asked the accused applicants to be present in the RPO for verification, and also informed the local police. When the accused arrived at the RPO on April 10, they were arrested. The police searched their house and found Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s forged signature on a paper, Central Vigilance Commission’s fake letter and fake letterheads in the name of several other officials and politicians,” the police said.

“Surya has completed PU, pursued web designing and some other computer courses, but was unemployed. He used this knowledge to forge documents. Arya, who has completed SSLC, used to do small roles in TV serials and films. They had applied for passports in 2012, but were rejected as they had changed their names and hadn’t submitted the documents. They applied again in 2017 and scared that their passports would be rejected again, they created fake documents,” the police said.