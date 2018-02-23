MP: 'Stalker' strikes girl with sword thrice outside school, kills her

The victim's family alleged a man named Dilip Sahu to be her killer. (Photo: Pixabay)

Bhopal: A class 12 student was hacked to death with a sword allegedly by a stalker outside her school at Kotma village in Madhya Pradesh's Anuppur district on Thursday.

No one but a teacher saw the girl being attacked by a man who rushed towards her and struck her thrice from behind with a sword, a report in NDTV said.

The victim's family alleged a man named Dilip Sahu to be her killer.

"In 2014 the girl had filed a complaint of eve-teasing against Dilip and a criminal investigation was done on the matter," SDOP Vijay Singh told ANI.

Dilip has been arrested in the matter and is being interrogated by the police.

"I saw a girl outside and a man walking behind her outside the school and thought they were family. The man suddenly started beating the girl. I tried to intervene and shouted him to stop, as I was about 20 feet away, he managed ran away," said an eyewitness.

The investigation is underway in the matter.