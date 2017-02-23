Nation, Crime

Malayalam actor assault case: Six days gone, cops yet to arrest prime accused

Kochi: The cops are yet to arrest the main-accused ‘Pulsar’ Suni even six days after an actor was abducted and sexually assaulted by a gang led by him, leading to speculations of “compromise talks” to limit the investigation to the gang itself.

The investigation team had earlier suspected the involvement of a “third party” besides the gang based on the interrogation of four arrested accused, including Manikandan, a close aide of Suni.

Mr P.T. Thomas MLA has alleged  a “big lapse” by the police  that “slowed down” the investigation into the crime committed on February 17.

The cops have formed three teams and sent them to the neighbouring state to nab Suni and his aide Vijesh.

“We’re yet to ascertain their location because they keep moving from one location to another. Also a few persons are being questioned in this connection. Teams were sent across various districts and also to a couple of the neighbouring states,” said Dinendra Kashyap, Inspector General of Police, Crime Branch, who leads the investigation.

The cops, meanwhile, continued surveillance on the premises of various judicial courts in Ernakulam and neighbouring districts, expecting the absconding duo to surrender  soon. Searches are also being held at the residences of people having links with him.

The cops on Tuesday night took an unidentified person into custody from an apartment at Kakkanad. His identity, however, is yet to be revealed with police saying they are yet to record his arrest and that his custody was to check whether the youth provided any help to the gang.

The cops would also collect the statements from those associated with the production of the upcoming Malayalam movie Honey Bee 2. A judicial court  remanded Manikandan, held from Palakkad the other day, in  14-day judicial custody.

The Producers Association said a decision had been taken to verify the history of every individual before he/she is allowed to work in the film industry even for small or part-time jobs.

"We're considering the making of police verification mandatory for an individual to take membership in the association," association president G. Suresh Kumar said.

