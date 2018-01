22-yr-old woman dragged out of car, raped, husband held at gunpoint

The accused were arrested from their residences in Johalka village near Sohna in Gurgaon and a case under relevant sections of the IPC has been registered against them. (Photo: ANI)

Gurgaon: A woman was allegedly sexually assaulted while her husband and brother-law-in were being held at gun-point at Sector-56 in Gurgoan, following which four people were arrested, the police said on Monday.

Police said the incident occurred on late on Sunday night when the 22-year-old woman was returning from a family function along with her husband.

According to the woman, while returning in her brother-in-law's car, they stopped near Business Park Tower in sector 56, where her husband stepped out of the vehicle to attend nature's call.

In the police complaint, the woman said two cars arrived there and four people asked them the reason for stopping their vehicle there.

The accused then dragged her out of the car and while three of them held her husband and brother-in-law at gun-point, the fourth one raped her, said Manish Sehgal, ACP and chief PRO of Gurgaon police.

Before fleeing, they threatened the victim, her husband and brother-in-law with dire consequences if they approach the police, Sehgal said, adding the woman's husband managed to note down the registration number of their one of cars.

"The accused were arrested from their residences in Johalka village near Sohna in Gurgaon and a case under relevant sections of the IPC has been registered against them," the officer said.