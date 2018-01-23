search on deccanchronicle.com
Nation, Crime

22-yr-old woman dragged out of car, raped, husband held at gunpoint

PTI
Published Jan 23, 2018, 10:28 am IST
Updated Jan 23, 2018, 12:27 pm IST
The accused, before fleeing, threatened the victim, her husband and brother-in-law with dire consequences if they approach the police.
The accused were arrested from their residences in Johalka village near Sohna in Gurgaon and a case under relevant sections of the IPC has been registered against them. (Photo: ANI)
 The accused were arrested from their residences in Johalka village near Sohna in Gurgaon and a case under relevant sections of the IPC has been registered against them. (Photo: ANI)

Gurgaon: A woman was allegedly sexually assaulted while her husband and brother-law-in were being held at gun-point at Sector-56 in Gurgoan, following which four people were arrested, the police said on Monday.

Police said the incident occurred on late on Sunday night when the 22-year-old woman was returning from a family function along with her husband.

 

According to the woman, while returning in her brother-in-law's car, they stopped near Business Park Tower in sector 56, where her husband stepped out of the vehicle to attend nature's call.

In the police complaint, the woman said two cars arrived there and four people asked them the reason for stopping their vehicle there.

The accused then dragged her out of the car and while three of them held her husband and brother-in-law at gun-point, the fourth one raped her, said Manish Sehgal, ACP and chief PRO of Gurgaon police.

Before fleeing, they threatened the victim, her husband and brother-in-law with dire consequences if they approach the police, Sehgal said, adding the woman's husband managed to note down the registration number of their one of cars.

"The accused were arrested from their residences in Johalka village near Sohna in Gurgaon and a case under relevant sections of the IPC has been registered against them," the officer said.

Tags: rape, sexual assault, crime
Location: India, Haryana, Gurgaon




ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Surgeon reveals he is creating bionic vaginas from pig intestine

The groundbreaking project is being led by Alexander Seifalian, who constructed the first synthetic trachea to be transplanted into a patient. (Pixabay)
 

New technology can predict time of death

The programme has been developed by researchers at Stanford University. (Representative image: Pexels)
 

IPL 2018: Teams vs BCCI and Star Sports over newly-proposed match timings

“The broadcaster has requested for change in timings. By and large the GC has accepted it. It gets too late in the night if the game starts at 8pm," said Rajeev Shukla after the IPL Governing Council meeting in New Delhi on Monday. (Photo: BCCI)
 

Say goodbye to Apple iPhone X: End of life predicted by mid 2018

Also, Apple will apparently see 10 per cent growth for all of 2018 with most growth after the new launch in September.
 

Hey gamer, have you put strong password for your gaming account?

With more than half of people now regularly gaming online, cybercriminals have an enormous pool of potential targets to choose from. (Representative Photo: Pexels)
 

Shah Rukh Khan delivers a moving speech at the World Economic Forum 2018

Shah Rukh Khan speaking at the World Economic Forum 2018.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Crime

UP: 32-yr-old pregnant woman tied, raped by unidentified men in Badaun

The accused had allegedly tied the pregnant woman's hands and feet and also stuffed a cloth in her mouth. (Representational Image)

Rowdy bharatesh's brother hacked in Mangaluru

The killing was due to a local dispute and differences with hostile locality members. (Representational Image)

Man escapes with LED TV from hotel in Bengaluru

The police have got the CCTV footage and are searching for the accused. (Representational Image)

Bengaluru: Dejected nurse hangs self at hospital quarters

Nishkala, who committed suicide

Bengaluru: Trucks collide, labourer dies

The deceased has been identified as Shivanna. (Representational Image)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2018 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham