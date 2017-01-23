Nation, Crime

UP: Mentally-challenged Dalit girl pregnant after being raped for 10 months

PTI
Published Jan 23, 2017, 1:29 pm IST
Updated Jan 23, 2017, 1:29 pm IST
The family of the victim, from a village in Puvaya police station area, took her to a hospital after she complained of stomach ache.
Representational Image. (Photo: File)
 Representational Image. (Photo: File)

Shahjahanpur: A mentally-challenged minor Dalit girl was allegedly raped for a period of ten months by a youth of her village in the district, who has been absconding after the incident came to light as she became pregnant, police said on Monday.

The family of the 17 year-old girl, belonging to a village in Puvaya police station area, took her to a hospital recently after she complained of stomach ache.

They were then informed by the doctors that the girl is seven months pregnant, Puvaya police station inspector Ashok Kumar said.

After being questioned by the family members, she named a youth of the village, claiming that he had been raping her since the past ten months, Kumar said, adding involvement another youth in the connection has come to light.

A case has been lodged and hunt is on for the culprits who are absconding. The girl has been sent for a medical examination, the inspector said.

Tags: dalit, rape, sex crimes, crimes against children
Location: India, Uttar Pradesh, Shahjahanpur

