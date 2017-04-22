Nation, Crime

TN: Jilted lover crushes 18-yr-old girl to death with stone

PTI
Published Apr 22, 2017, 9:39 pm IST
Updated Apr 22, 2017, 9:40 pm IST
The accused Mathanraj, a fisherman by profession, surrendered before the police a few hours after the incident.
Representational image (Photo: File)
 Representational image (Photo: File)

Nagapattinam: An 18-year-old girl was crushed to death on Saturday by a 22-year-old man using a stone, who later surrendered before the police at Poompuhar in the district.

The accused Mathanraj, a fisherman by profession, surrendered before the police a few hours after the incident.

The victim was an engineering student from Chellanenthal village in Pudukottai district, police said and added that she was studying first year B.Tech in a college in Chennai.

According to police, the girl fell in love with Mathanraj, who stayed at Jagadapattinam in Pudukottai district for fishing.

After joining the engineering course, she had reportedly started avoiding him.

Mathanraj had subsequently gone through her Facebook profile and found that she had made some new friends, who were her college-mates. Also, he was under the impression that she was avoiding him due to her new friends.

She started from Chennai to her native place on Friday. Early on Saturday morning, he met the girl at Mayiladuthurai bus stand and persuaded her to go with him to Poompuhar.

During a chat at the Poompuhar beach when the girl reportedly told Mathanraj that she was not interested in him, he got furious and attacked her with a big stone.

She fell down in a pool of blood and died on the spot following which Mathanraj fled the scene.

On finding the girl's body in a pool of blood, fishermen who happened to pass through that stretch, informed Poompuhar police.

Sirkazhi DSP Sekar, Poompuhar police inspector Singaravel and other officials rushed to the spot and sent the body to Sirkazhi GH for postmortem.

Tags: jilted lover, woman death, facebook, act of violence
Location: India, Tamil Nadu, Nagapattinam

Sports Gallery

With the Boder-Gavaskar Trophy tied at 1-1, India arrived in Dharamshala ahead of their fourth and final Test against Australia, on Tuesday. (Photo: PTI/ BCCI/ Twitter)

In Pictures: Virat Kohli & co. arrive in picturesque hillside for Dharamshala Test
The Indian Premier League (IPL) 2017 player’s auction took place on Monday, in Bengaluru. A total of Rs 91.5 crore was spent by 8 franchises to buy 66 players, including 27 overseas players. Ben Stokes was the most expensive player at the auction, while Karn Sharma was the most expensive Indian. (Photo: BCCI)

IPL 2017 auction: Top 10 most expensive players
Virat Kohli-led Indian cricket team extended their unbeaten run in Test cricket to 19 games and clinched their sixth consecutive Test series win after securing a 208-run win over Bangladesh in the one-off Test in Hyderabad. Here are some of the top performers fro the Test. (Photo: BCCI)

Top performers from India versus Bangladesh Test in Hyderabad
Yuvraj Singh famously survived cancer six years back, to make a successful return to the playing field. His prolonged career in cricket continues to give a lot of hope to cancer patients. (Photo: PTI)

World Cancer Day: 5 athletes who beat cancer to return to the sporting arena
Roger Federer holds aloft the Australian Open trophy.

In pics: The best of Australian Open 2017
Tanzania’s Alphonce Simbu stole the show in the men’s race, clocking in at two hours, nine minutes, and 32 seconds. (Photo: DC/ Rajesh Jadhav)

In Pics: The best moments from the Mumbai Marathon 2017
ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Harsh Goenka tweets on MS Dhoni as Rising Pune Supergiant's beat Sunrisers Hyderabad

Harsh Goenka, brother of RPS team owner's brother Sanjeev Goenka, was earlier slammed by MS Dhoni fans for his criticism towards former India skipper.
 

Chennai’s Express Avenue mall gets 85kg robot to greet visitor

The EA-BOT, a five-feet robot, is equipped with 22-inch screen that will help the guests visiting the mall (Photo: Facebook)
 

Alia Bhatt to star opposite Shah Rukh Khan in Aanand L Rai’s film?

Alia Bhatt with Shah Rukh Khan and Aanand L Rai at Dubai airport.
 

Finally, Priyanka Chopra is back in the city!

Priyanka Chopra waves through her fans at the airport. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)
 

Samsung’s Galaxy S8 can possibly run Windows 10

In the real world, a lot of adaptation has to be made for Windows 10 on a palm-sized device. (image:bgr.com)
 

WhatsApp update: You can now ask Siri to read out your WhatApp msgs

The update is 88.8MB in size and is available on the App store.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Crime

Karnataka: Bajrang Dal leader found dead

Representational image (Photo: File)

Kolkata: Cabbie lures 8-year-old girl, rapes her inside vehicle

The man has been charged with abduction and rape as well as provisions of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act. (Photo: Representational)

Bengaluru: Girl goes home late, cooks up kidnap story

The girl, in her statement, had claimed when she went to buy biscuits at a nearby shop, four persons in an Indica car came and kidnapped her. (Representational image)

‘Cooking labs’ shift to Hyderabad

Sources say many of these cooking labs were shifted from Mumbai, Chennai and Bengaluru to Hyderabad.(Representational image)

Hyderabad: Cops lack tools to detect smuggling

Only highly trained sniffer dogs can locate bags containing synthetic drugs in a random check. But, RGI Airport in Hyderabad still does not have a dog squad yet. (Photo: Representational Image)
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2017 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham