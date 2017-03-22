Delhi man throws acid on female friend for talking to another boy

New Delhi: A man allegedly threw acid on his female friend today on suspicion that she was talking to some other boy in southeast Delhi's Sangam Vihar area, police said.

The accused, Ravi Kumar, later went to the police station and told cops that he threw diluted acid (which is used to clean toilet) on the 20-year-old girl, said a senior police officer.

"He was suspicious that she was talking to some other boy. The girl has been admitted to AIIMS with some burn injuries on her body," he said.

Further details are awaited.