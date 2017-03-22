Bengaluru: 2 pull IIMB student’s hair, caught within 30 minutes

The girl along with her two friends had dinner at a hotel and was walking towards her friend’s house. (Representational image)

Bengaluru: Two youth, who allegedly misbehaved with a 22-year-old IIMB student, were nabbed by the Marathahalli police staff within 30 minutes after the incident was reported.

The arrested have been identified as Lokesh, 21, and Kiran, 23, both residents of Marathahalli. Lokesh is a cab driver, while Kiran works as a house keeping staff in a private company.

According to the police, the student, who hails from Jharkhand, stays in a hostel on Bannerghatta Road. She had gone to her friend’s house located near Panathur Road at Marathahalli on Sunday.

She along with her two friends had dinner at a hotel and was walking towards her friend’s house. Around 11 pm, the two accused came on a bike and at Panathur Junction they allegedly pulled the hair of the student. As she screamed for help, the accused hit her on her back and sped away.

Passersby soon came to her rescue and some also chased the culprits on bikes. Meanwhile, constables Beeralingappa and Usman, who were on night patrol, also came to the spot.

After collecting information from the women and the public, the two policemen swung into action and searched for the suspects in the surrounding areas. They soon nabbed both the culprits in the vicinity. They were arrested after the student identified them and the bike used to commit the offence was also seized.