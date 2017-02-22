Hyderabad: 2 minors kidnap, gangrape 17-year-old girl, booked

Hyderabad: A 17-year-old intermediate student was kidnapped and gang-raped by four youths, including two minors, at Bandlaguda. The gang kidnapped her when she was walking home on Tuesday evening.

The main suspect, Sheikh Sayed Bawazir, 20, had been blackmailing the girl saying that he had proof of her meeting her boyfriend. The victim’s mother alleged that all the suspects sexually assaulted the girl.

Chandrayangutta police said they have confirmed the role of Bawazir, and are checking the role of the others. Police arrested Bawazir for rape and kidnap. Another person named Saud bin Muhsin,19, was also detained.

The minor girl told the police that Bawazir kidnapped her on a bike. She said did not shout for help as she didn’t know he was going to rape her. The girl said that on Tuesday evening she was walking home.

Bawazir approached her on a bike and started telling her that he knows about her relationship with a boy, and that he had photos of them meeting. Bawazir threatened her that he would tell her mother about it. He then asked her to accompany him on his bike.

Initially, she refused to go. But, he continued to threaten her and told her that he would drop her back soon. Fearing him, the girl sat on the bike. As Bawazir started driving towards an abandoned tent, which was earlier a hookah parlour, three others started following them on another bike. Bawazir took her inside and raped her.

“A neighbour told me that a person had taken my daughter on a bike. I searched the entire area but could not find her. Hours later, she came back and told what happened,” said the victim’s mother. Inside the tent, the girl cried for help. But Bawazir and the others threatened her, and later dropped her back.

Police said they have framed charges against Bawazir for rape, kidnap and criminal intimidation. The other three were booked for kidnap. “Bawazir raped the girl. The role of the others are being investigated,” said inspector Y. Prakash Reddy.